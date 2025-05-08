News 9

Childcare support blind spot

입력 2025.05.08 (01:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This is a segment where we address various issues regarding low birth rates.

Today (May 7), we will look into the reality faced by self-employed individuals and their children.

While office employees have seen significant improvements in maternity leave and parental leave systems, the 6 million self-employed individuals across the country are still left in a blind spot.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the story.

[Report]

This man, who runs a chicken restaurant, works from daytime until dawn without being able to take weekends off.

He couldn't close his shop even when his child was born.

[Pi Se-jun/Self-employed: "When the baby was born, I continued to run the business, going back and forth to the hospital..."]

While he thought about reducing his working hours after discussions with his wife, a working mom of three children, he found it daunting.

He strongly wished he had parental leave benefits.

[Pi Se-jun/Self-employed: "I have almost no memories with my children, so it's times like this I often feel regret about having my own business."]

Delivery motorcycle drivers lose income if they take even a day off.

Under conditions where she can't even properly care for her child when he is sick, she has never even dreamed of taking parental leave.

[Jo Hee-min/Delivery Driver: "He often asks what time mom is coming home today. He often asks if I'm coming home early. As a mother, it makes my heart ache..."]

In our country, childbirth and childcare support is operated within the framework of employment insurance, leaving self-employed individuals and those in special employment circumstanes without support.

In the five key tasks for work-family balance announced by the government last year, there was no mention of self-employed individuals.

In contrast, more than ten European countries, including Germany and France, have already normalized parental leave for the self-employed.

In particular, Sweden and Germany provide parental leave benefits of up to 77% and 65% of annual income, respectively.

[Park Eun-jung/Researcher at the Childcare Policy Research Institute: "It is not about receiving parental leave benefits for closing the business; it is about receiving benefits for the income loss due to reduced working hours for childcare."]

Support for parental leave for the self-employed was proposed as a pledge by both parties in last year's general election, but discussions have yet to take place.

This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Childcare support blind spot
    • 입력 2025-05-08 01:48:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

This is a segment where we address various issues regarding low birth rates.

Today (May 7), we will look into the reality faced by self-employed individuals and their children.

While office employees have seen significant improvements in maternity leave and parental leave systems, the 6 million self-employed individuals across the country are still left in a blind spot.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the story.

[Report]

This man, who runs a chicken restaurant, works from daytime until dawn without being able to take weekends off.

He couldn't close his shop even when his child was born.

[Pi Se-jun/Self-employed: "When the baby was born, I continued to run the business, going back and forth to the hospital..."]

While he thought about reducing his working hours after discussions with his wife, a working mom of three children, he found it daunting.

He strongly wished he had parental leave benefits.

[Pi Se-jun/Self-employed: "I have almost no memories with my children, so it's times like this I often feel regret about having my own business."]

Delivery motorcycle drivers lose income if they take even a day off.

Under conditions where she can't even properly care for her child when he is sick, she has never even dreamed of taking parental leave.

[Jo Hee-min/Delivery Driver: "He often asks what time mom is coming home today. He often asks if I'm coming home early. As a mother, it makes my heart ache..."]

In our country, childbirth and childcare support is operated within the framework of employment insurance, leaving self-employed individuals and those in special employment circumstanes without support.

In the five key tasks for work-family balance announced by the government last year, there was no mention of self-employed individuals.

In contrast, more than ten European countries, including Germany and France, have already normalized parental leave for the self-employed.

In particular, Sweden and Germany provide parental leave benefits of up to 77% and 65% of annual income, respectively.

[Park Eun-jung/Researcher at the Childcare Policy Research Institute: "It is not about receiving parental leave benefits for closing the business; it is about receiving benefits for the income loss due to reduced working hours for childcare."]

Support for parental leave for the self-employed was proposed as a pledge by both parties in last year's general election, but discussions have yet to take place.

This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.
홍성희
홍성희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, ‘단일화 로드맵’ 제안…<br>“오늘 오후 6시 토론 후 여론조사”

국민의힘, ‘단일화 로드맵’ 제안…“오늘 오후 6시 토론 후 여론조사”
이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 <br>재판…“선거운동 기회 보장”

이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 재판…“선거운동 기회 보장”
도착하자마자 ‘계약 무산’…<br>체코 “항고·사업 진행할 것”

도착하자마자 ‘계약 무산’…체코 “항고·사업 진행할 것”
SKT 사태 19일 만에 최태원 <br>회장 대국민 사과…위약금은?

SKT 사태 19일 만에 최태원 회장 대국민 사과…위약금은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.