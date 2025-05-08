Childcare support blind spot

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is a segment where we address various issues regarding low birth rates.



Today (May 7), we will look into the reality faced by self-employed individuals and their children.



While office employees have seen significant improvements in maternity leave and parental leave systems, the 6 million self-employed individuals across the country are still left in a blind spot.



Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the story.



[Report]



This man, who runs a chicken restaurant, works from daytime until dawn without being able to take weekends off.



He couldn't close his shop even when his child was born.



[Pi Se-jun/Self-employed: "When the baby was born, I continued to run the business, going back and forth to the hospital..."]



While he thought about reducing his working hours after discussions with his wife, a working mom of three children, he found it daunting.



He strongly wished he had parental leave benefits.



[Pi Se-jun/Self-employed: "I have almost no memories with my children, so it's times like this I often feel regret about having my own business."]



Delivery motorcycle drivers lose income if they take even a day off.



Under conditions where she can't even properly care for her child when he is sick, she has never even dreamed of taking parental leave.



[Jo Hee-min/Delivery Driver: "He often asks what time mom is coming home today. He often asks if I'm coming home early. As a mother, it makes my heart ache..."]



In our country, childbirth and childcare support is operated within the framework of employment insurance, leaving self-employed individuals and those in special employment circumstanes without support.



In the five key tasks for work-family balance announced by the government last year, there was no mention of self-employed individuals.



In contrast, more than ten European countries, including Germany and France, have already normalized parental leave for the self-employed.



In particular, Sweden and Germany provide parental leave benefits of up to 77% and 65% of annual income, respectively.



[Park Eun-jung/Researcher at the Childcare Policy Research Institute: "It is not about receiving parental leave benefits for closing the business; it is about receiving benefits for the income loss due to reduced working hours for childcare."]



Support for parental leave for the self-employed was proposed as a pledge by both parties in last year's general election, but discussions have yet to take place.



This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.



