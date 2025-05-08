Childcare support blind spot
[Anchor]
This is a segment where we address various issues regarding low birth rates.
Today (May 7), we will look into the reality faced by self-employed individuals and their children.
While office employees have seen significant improvements in maternity leave and parental leave systems, the 6 million self-employed individuals across the country are still left in a blind spot.
Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the story.
[Report]
This man, who runs a chicken restaurant, works from daytime until dawn without being able to take weekends off.
He couldn't close his shop even when his child was born.
[Pi Se-jun/Self-employed: "When the baby was born, I continued to run the business, going back and forth to the hospital..."]
While he thought about reducing his working hours after discussions with his wife, a working mom of three children, he found it daunting.
He strongly wished he had parental leave benefits.
[Pi Se-jun/Self-employed: "I have almost no memories with my children, so it's times like this I often feel regret about having my own business."]
Delivery motorcycle drivers lose income if they take even a day off.
Under conditions where she can't even properly care for her child when he is sick, she has never even dreamed of taking parental leave.
[Jo Hee-min/Delivery Driver: "He often asks what time mom is coming home today. He often asks if I'm coming home early. As a mother, it makes my heart ache..."]
In our country, childbirth and childcare support is operated within the framework of employment insurance, leaving self-employed individuals and those in special employment circumstanes without support.
In the five key tasks for work-family balance announced by the government last year, there was no mention of self-employed individuals.
In contrast, more than ten European countries, including Germany and France, have already normalized parental leave for the self-employed.
In particular, Sweden and Germany provide parental leave benefits of up to 77% and 65% of annual income, respectively.
[Park Eun-jung/Researcher at the Childcare Policy Research Institute: "It is not about receiving parental leave benefits for closing the business; it is about receiving benefits for the income loss due to reduced working hours for childcare."]
Support for parental leave for the self-employed was proposed as a pledge by both parties in last year's general election, but discussions have yet to take place.
This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.
홍성희 기자 bombom@kbs.co.kr
