Med school expulsion crisis

[Anchor]



About 2,000 medical students from six universities facing expulsion have decided to attend classes.



However, over 10,000 students from the remaining medical schools have been reported to the government as being subject to academic probation.



The medical student organization has announced that they will file a complaint against the Minister and Vice Minister of Education.



Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the details.



[Report]



On the day the expulsion and academic probation of non-returning medical students were confirmed, six medical schools reported a collective return.



Five university, including Soonchunhyang University, have already issued expulsion notices based on regulations of prohibiting missing more than a month of classes. And students at Chungnam National University face the risk of expulsion due to cumulative academic warnings.



Around 2,000 medical students chose to return to classes, to avoid expulsion.



The remaining 30 or so medical schools have finalized and reported their list of students subject to academic probation to the Ministry of Education today.



Excluding the less than 30% of students who have already returned to classes, an unprecedented situation has arisen where over 10,000 medical students nationwide are being placed on academic probation all at once.



[Lee Jong-tae/Chairman of the Korean Association of Medical Colleges and Graduate Schools: "Just because the dean says they will be flexible, it doesn't mean it can actually be flexible. I hope the students understand that irreversible actions are being taken..."]



In response, the national medical student organization issued a statement and announced that they would file complaints against the Minister and Vice Minister of Education.



Representatives from 40 medical schools have resolved to resign.



With a snap presidential election approaching, the eyes and ears of medical students are already focused on the next government.



Following the Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, the People Power Party's candidate Kim Moon-soo has also urged the return of medical students, promising accountability for those responsible and a review of medical reforms.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Welfare has confirmed a recent public sentiment to return among senior residents and has decided to actively consider additional recruitment of residents within this month.



This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



