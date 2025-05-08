Illegal food prep of postpartum center

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been confirmed through KBS reporting that a high-priced postpartum care center, costing over 10 million won for two weeks, has been preparing and providing meals for mothers in an unregistered cooking facility.



The district office has reported the company for violating the Food Sanitation Act.



Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the details.



[Report]



This is a postpartum care center in Seoul, renowned for its hotel-style luxurious service.



Despite the cost exceeding 10 million won for two weeks, outstanding reviews from users pour in.



[“Thank you for the food.”]



We visited the care center.



Staff members push a food cart out from the underground cooking facility in time for the mothers' meal.



However, the building's blueprints do not show any cooking space.



They are using an unregistered facility as a cooking area for mothers' meals.



The reason they could openly operate an unregistered facility is due to a blind spot created by a 'consignment contract' with an outside company.



According to regulations, the cooking facilities directly operated by the postpartum care center are subject to management by the district office.



However, if the meal preparation is outsourced to an external company, it is excluded from supervision.



The contracted company was a regular restaurant selling Western food, but it is currently closed.



[Construction site official/voice altered: “Construction started here a month ago, so it was probably sold off before then.”]



The care center refused to answer questions regarding the unregistered facility.



[Postpartum care center employee/voice altered: “Why are you asking us that? We have nothing to say today.”]



The district office stated that it can only check the existence of a contract between the company and the care center, and there is no way to verify where and how the actual cooking facility is being operated.



However, they mentioned that the failure to report the underground facility by the contracted company constitutes a violation of the Food Sanitation Act and has reported it to the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Civil Affairs Investigation Unit.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



