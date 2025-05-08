News 9

Illegal food prep of postpartum center

입력 2025.05.08 (02:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed through KBS reporting that a high-priced postpartum care center, costing over 10 million won for two weeks, has been preparing and providing meals for mothers in an unregistered cooking facility.

The district office has reported the company for violating the Food Sanitation Act.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the details.

[Report]

This is a postpartum care center in Seoul, renowned for its hotel-style luxurious service.

Despite the cost exceeding 10 million won for two weeks, outstanding reviews from users pour in.

[“Thank you for the food.”]

We visited the care center.

Staff members push a food cart out from the underground cooking facility in time for the mothers' meal.

However, the building's blueprints do not show any cooking space.

They are using an unregistered facility as a cooking area for mothers' meals.

The reason they could openly operate an unregistered facility is due to a blind spot created by a 'consignment contract' with an outside company.

According to regulations, the cooking facilities directly operated by the postpartum care center are subject to management by the district office.

However, if the meal preparation is outsourced to an external company, it is excluded from supervision.

The contracted company was a regular restaurant selling Western food, but it is currently closed.

[Construction site official/voice altered: “Construction started here a month ago, so it was probably sold off before then.”]

The care center refused to answer questions regarding the unregistered facility.

[Postpartum care center employee/voice altered: “Why are you asking us that? We have nothing to say today.”]

The district office stated that it can only check the existence of a contract between the company and the care center, and there is no way to verify where and how the actual cooking facility is being operated.

However, they mentioned that the failure to report the underground facility by the contracted company constitutes a violation of the Food Sanitation Act and has reported it to the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Civil Affairs Investigation Unit.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Illegal food prep of postpartum center
    • 입력 2025-05-08 02:46:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

It has been confirmed through KBS reporting that a high-priced postpartum care center, costing over 10 million won for two weeks, has been preparing and providing meals for mothers in an unregistered cooking facility.

The district office has reported the company for violating the Food Sanitation Act.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the details.

[Report]

This is a postpartum care center in Seoul, renowned for its hotel-style luxurious service.

Despite the cost exceeding 10 million won for two weeks, outstanding reviews from users pour in.

[“Thank you for the food.”]

We visited the care center.

Staff members push a food cart out from the underground cooking facility in time for the mothers' meal.

However, the building's blueprints do not show any cooking space.

They are using an unregistered facility as a cooking area for mothers' meals.

The reason they could openly operate an unregistered facility is due to a blind spot created by a 'consignment contract' with an outside company.

According to regulations, the cooking facilities directly operated by the postpartum care center are subject to management by the district office.

However, if the meal preparation is outsourced to an external company, it is excluded from supervision.

The contracted company was a regular restaurant selling Western food, but it is currently closed.

[Construction site official/voice altered: “Construction started here a month ago, so it was probably sold off before then.”]

The care center refused to answer questions regarding the unregistered facility.

[Postpartum care center employee/voice altered: “Why are you asking us that? We have nothing to say today.”]

The district office stated that it can only check the existence of a contract between the company and the care center, and there is no way to verify where and how the actual cooking facility is being operated.

However, they mentioned that the failure to report the underground facility by the contracted company constitutes a violation of the Food Sanitation Act and has reported it to the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Civil Affairs Investigation Unit.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, ‘단일화 로드맵’ 제안…<br>“오늘 오후 6시 토론 후 여론조사”

국민의힘, ‘단일화 로드맵’ 제안…“오늘 오후 6시 토론 후 여론조사”
이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 <br>재판…“선거운동 기회 보장”

이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 재판…“선거운동 기회 보장”
도착하자마자 ‘계약 무산’…<br>체코 “항고·사업 진행할 것”

도착하자마자 ‘계약 무산’…체코 “항고·사업 진행할 것”
SKT 사태 19일 만에 최태원 <br>회장 대국민 사과…위약금은?

SKT 사태 19일 만에 최태원 회장 대국민 사과…위약금은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.