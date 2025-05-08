News 9

Japan’s soaring housing prices

[Anchor]

Apartment prices in Tokyo, Japan continue to rise.

On the other hand, the prices of old apartments in the outskirts of Tokyo have remained unchanged for decades, leading to a polarization in the real estate market.

It has become a headache as the situation makes it difficult to carry out reconstruction.

This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting from Tokyo.

[Report]

This is a newly built apartment in northern Tokyo that is currently for sale.

It has a typical Tokyo apartment layout with a living room and two rooms, covering only 40 square meters.

Still, the selling price is 60 million yen, which is about 580 million won in Korean currency.

[Hosoda Mami/Representative of the sales company: "We emphasize that this apartment was built with maximized efficiency of the area, at an accessible price."]

Due to rising land and construction costs, the prices of new apartments are high, and with the yen's depreciation attracting foreign capital, housing prices in Tokyo are on the rise every day.

According to a survey by a real estate company, the average price of a 70 square meter apartment in the 23 wards of Tokyo rose by 4% in March compared to the previous month, marking an increase for the 11th consecutive month.

In contrast, the prices of old apartments in the outskirts of Tokyo remain unchanged.

This apartment, which is 50 years old, is not selling. Even if it does sell, the current owners cannot move to other apartments that have become so expensive.

And reconstruction requires additional costs equivalent to the prices of the housing.

Ultimately, the owners have decided to start saving for the demolition costs of the apartment.

They cannot leave behind an old apartment to be passed on to their descendants.

[Shinohara Mitsuru/Resident representative: "There was a discussion about leaving something for future generations, and so the conversation flowed towards starting to save for the demolition costs."]

Amid the preference for newly built housing, the trend of rising housing prices in Tokyo is expected to continue, and the polarization in the real estate market offers insights for South Korea as well.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

황진우
황진우 기자

