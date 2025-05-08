Eagles head for 9-game winning streak

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In professional baseball, the Hanwha Eagles are on an unstoppable rise, and their momentum is only getting stronger.



They are aiming for a nine-game winning streak, the first in 20 years since 2005, and are looking to take the sole lead in the standings.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim! Please share the details.



[Report]



Yes, Hanwha, currently on an eight-game winning streak, took the initiative with their ace pitcher Moon Dong-joo.



However, Samsung seized the early lead, taking advantage of a shaky start from Moon Dong-joo.



In the first inning, Diaz hit a timely single to score the first run, followed by a sacrifice fly from Yang Do-geun in the second inning, putting them ahead by two runs.



Hanwha did not back down easily and launched a counterattack.



In the bottom of the third inning, trailing 2-1, Moon Hyun-bin hit a game-tying home run.



He launched a fastball low and inside into the air like a bolt of lightning.



It barely cleared the fence next to the Monster Wall, making it an exhilarating moment for Hanwha's home fans.



With the momentum shifted, the Eagles aggressively pressured Samsung.



In the fourth inning, with runners on first and second, the ninth batter Shim Woo-jun executed a brilliant bunt.



Third baseman Yang Do-geun hurriedly threw to first base, resulting in an error, allowing the runner on third to score and take the lead.



In the following opportunity, the man who hit the tying home run, Moon Hyun-bin, delivered another timely hit, driving in a run and once again playing the role of a hero.



Supported by the team's batting lineup, starting pitcher Moon Dong-joo struck out eight batters and allowed only two runs over six innings.



In the seventh inning, Lee Won-seok hit a crucial two-run homer, further extending Hanwha's lead.



If they win this game, they will achieve a nine-game winning streak for the first time in 20 years.



Additionally, LG was tied with Hanhwa for first place, but losing to Doosan, a victory would propel Hanwha to the sole top position.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!