LG closer to first championship title

[Anchor]

In the second game of the professional basketball championship series, LG secured a victory over SK, led by the performances of Tamayo and veteran shooter Heo Il-young, achieving their second consecutive win.

Having won both away games, LG is now closer to their first championship title since their establishment.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

After having to avenge their loss in the first game in front of their home fans, SK struggled from the start of the first quarter.

Just over three minutes into the game, key player Ahn Young-jun picked up his third personal foul.

[Commentary: "Today's game, another major variable in the championship series has occurred!"]

As they allowed consecutive three-point shots and fell behind early, tension spread across head coach Jeon Hee-cheol's face.

At this point, SK opted to bring in Filipino guard Gomez.

With Gomez excelling on both offense and defense, SK increased their speed and gradually closed the score gap. Near the end of the second quarter, Kim Sun-hyung turned the game around with his signature fast-break score, taking a deep breath on the court.

As SK's fast-paced basketball revived, the third quarter saw LG's veteran Heo Il-young become the game-changer.

In a precarious situation with a one-point lead, Heo Il-young hit two three-pointers against his former team SK, quickly widening the score gap.

Tamayo and Yoo Gi-sang put the finishing touches.

Tamayo consistently scored accurately whenever SK made a persistent chase, while Yoo Gi-sang, with a crucial three-pointer, brought out head coach Jo Sang-hyun's uppercut celebration.

LG's Tamayo, Heo Il-young, and Yoo Gi-sang, along with Marei, all scored in double digits, propelling them to their second consecutive win.

[Heo Il-young/LG: "Whether I play for 10 minutes or 1 minute, I tried to pour everything I have into my strengths, both in offense and defense, and I think that will bring good results."]

The championship probability for a team that wins both the first and second games of the finals is 84.6%.

LG, now closer to their first championship title, will play the third game at home in Changwon the day after tomorrow.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

