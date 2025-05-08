News 9

PPP poll: unification necessary

입력 2025.05.08 (02:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party's emergency general meeting in the National Assembly to discuss the issue of candidate unification has been underway.

Since we last updated you, several new developments have come in.

Let's connect back to the National Assembly.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo!
First of all, the results of the poll on unification have been announced, right?

What are the party members saying?

[Report]

The People Power Party conducted a poll on the necessity and timing of candidate unification among all party members throughout the day today (May 7).

They asked whether unification is necessary and when would be the best time for it, before or after candidate registration.

According to the poll results, 82.82% responded that unification is necessary, while 17.18% said it is not.

Regarding the timing of unification, 86.7% indicated that it should be completed before the candidate registration dates on the 10th and 11th.

The majority of party members are in favor of unification and agree that it should happen before candidate registration.

In the general meeting that resumed shortly after 9 o'clock, the floor leader of the People Power Party, Kwon Seong-dong, urged for the swift unification of candidates Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo, announcing that he would begin a hunger strike.

Floor leader Kwon stated that the meeting between the two candidates ended without any progress, and considering that the deadline for candidate registration is the 11th, today was the last chance to minimize confusion in the election.

Meanwhile, candidate Kim Moon-soo proposed to meet again with candidate Han Duck-soo tomorrow (May 8), and Han responded that he would adjust his schedule to meet with Kim again.

This has been a report from the National Assembly.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP poll: unification necessary
    • 입력 2025-05-08 02:46:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party's emergency general meeting in the National Assembly to discuss the issue of candidate unification has been underway.

Since we last updated you, several new developments have come in.

Let's connect back to the National Assembly.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo!
First of all, the results of the poll on unification have been announced, right?

What are the party members saying?

[Report]

The People Power Party conducted a poll on the necessity and timing of candidate unification among all party members throughout the day today (May 7).

They asked whether unification is necessary and when would be the best time for it, before or after candidate registration.

According to the poll results, 82.82% responded that unification is necessary, while 17.18% said it is not.

Regarding the timing of unification, 86.7% indicated that it should be completed before the candidate registration dates on the 10th and 11th.

The majority of party members are in favor of unification and agree that it should happen before candidate registration.

In the general meeting that resumed shortly after 9 o'clock, the floor leader of the People Power Party, Kwon Seong-dong, urged for the swift unification of candidates Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo, announcing that he would begin a hunger strike.

Floor leader Kwon stated that the meeting between the two candidates ended without any progress, and considering that the deadline for candidate registration is the 11th, today was the last chance to minimize confusion in the election.

Meanwhile, candidate Kim Moon-soo proposed to meet again with candidate Han Duck-soo tomorrow (May 8), and Han responded that he would adjust his schedule to meet with Kim again.

This has been a report from the National Assembly.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, ‘단일화 로드맵’ 제안…<br>“오늘 오후 6시 토론 후 여론조사”

국민의힘, ‘단일화 로드맵’ 제안…“오늘 오후 6시 토론 후 여론조사”
이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 <br>재판…“선거운동 기회 보장”

이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 재판…“선거운동 기회 보장”
도착하자마자 ‘계약 무산’…<br>체코 “항고·사업 진행할 것”

도착하자마자 ‘계약 무산’…체코 “항고·사업 진행할 것”
SKT 사태 19일 만에 최태원 <br>회장 대국민 사과…위약금은?

SKT 사태 19일 만에 최태원 회장 대국민 사과…위약금은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.