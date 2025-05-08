PPP poll: unification necessary

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party's emergency general meeting in the National Assembly to discuss the issue of candidate unification has been underway.



Since we last updated you, several new developments have come in.



Let's connect back to the National Assembly.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo!

First of all, the results of the poll on unification have been announced, right?



What are the party members saying?



[Report]



The People Power Party conducted a poll on the necessity and timing of candidate unification among all party members throughout the day today (May 7).



They asked whether unification is necessary and when would be the best time for it, before or after candidate registration.



According to the poll results, 82.82% responded that unification is necessary, while 17.18% said it is not.



Regarding the timing of unification, 86.7% indicated that it should be completed before the candidate registration dates on the 10th and 11th.



The majority of party members are in favor of unification and agree that it should happen before candidate registration.



In the general meeting that resumed shortly after 9 o'clock, the floor leader of the People Power Party, Kwon Seong-dong, urged for the swift unification of candidates Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo, announcing that he would begin a hunger strike.



Floor leader Kwon stated that the meeting between the two candidates ended without any progress, and considering that the deadline for candidate registration is the 11th, today was the last chance to minimize confusion in the election.



Meanwhile, candidate Kim Moon-soo proposed to meet again with candidate Han Duck-soo tomorrow (May 8), and Han responded that he would adjust his schedule to meet with Kim again.



This has been a report from the National Assembly.



