[News Today] DP welcomes Lee’s retrial delay

[LEAD]
With the trial of Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung postponed until after the presidential election, Lee welcomed the decision, calling it reasonable. The Democratic Party pushed through a series of legal revisions to eliminate the judicial risks facing candidate Lee.

[REPORT]
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung had condemned the judicial branch for trying to undermine his political career.

But he immediately welcomed the news that the retrial of his case had been postponed.

Lee Jae-myung / DP Presidential candidate
It's vital not to interfere with the people's right to vote. The court made an appropriate decision in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

As for the criticism toward Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, Lee said that he trusts the court but noted that its members are not equally competent.

The DP said the Supreme Court should be held accountable for sending Lee's case back to trial and unilaterally passed a bill to hold a hearing for the chief justice.

Cho Bae-sook / Legislation and Judiciary Committee (PPP)
Can they hold a hearing just because they didn't get the ruling they wanted?

Kim Gi-pyo / Legislation and Judiciary Committee (DP)
Isn't it right to find out if the court tried to remove the candidate before the election?

The DP chose all twelve of the Supreme Court justices, including Chief Justice Cho, as witnesses.

The party also expedited the legislative effort to remove the legal risks of its presidential candidate.

Through their respective standing committees, DP lawmakers passed a revision bill that suspends criminal trials when elected president and a revision of the Public Officials Election Act aimed at not punishing the announcement of false facts on 'actions.'

The PPP denounced the bills by saying that the National Assembly has turned into a tool that issues indulgence for a candidate.

The conservative party also expressed its regret that the court had delayed the trial because of pressure coming from the DP.

