[News Today] Kim protests 'Forced Unification'

입력 2025.05.08 (15:30)

[LEAD]
Internal strife within the People Power Party is at an all-time high. As unification talks failed to reach an agreement, the party leadership put forward its own schedule for a single candidacy. PPP Presidential Candidate Kim Moon-soo responded with strong opposition, intensifying tensions within the party.

[REPORT]
People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo, an independent preliminary presidential candidate, held a meeting over the issue of merging and fielding a unified candidate.

But the 75-minute meeting ended without producing an agreement.

Then the PPP's leadership presented a schedule for selecting a single candidate.

Under the plan, a debate between Kim and Han will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday and a survey on a preferred candidate will be conducted from 7 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Shin Dong-uk / PPP senior spokesperson
The debate will not be held if either of them rejects it. Even if the debate does not take place, the next step will be taken.

In response, Candidate Kim Moon-soo held an emergency press conference and strongly protested, asking the party leadership about why they are trying to take him down.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP Presidential candidate
The ongoing coercive push for a unified candidate can lead to a legal battle, as it is a scheme to take me down by forcibly replacing me.

He then made his own proposal to hold a two-day survey on May 15 and the 16 after a week-long campaign.

The PPP leadership immediately issued a public statement rejecting his proposal.

Kweon Seong-dong / PPP floor leader
Ignoring party members' order, Kim held a press conference this morning in order to keep his precious presidential candidacy. He looked terribly pathetic.

With the party set to hold a survey on Thursday and Friday as scheduled, the clash between its presidential candidate and leadership is apparently intensifying.

Meanwhile, Preliminary pres. candidate Han highlighted the need for selecting and putting up a unified candidate, adding that he will hold discussions again with Kim.

