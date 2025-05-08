News Today

[News Today] SK chief apologizes for hacking incident

입력 2025.05.08 (15:31) 수정 2025.05.08 (15:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has finally issued a public apology over the recent USIM hacking incident involving SK Telecom. This comes 19 days after the breach triggered concerns nationwide. But he stayed silent on key issues, including the matter of penalty fees.

[REPORT]
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has offered an apology 19 days after a major hacking incident.

He used expressions such as 'painstaking self-reflection.'

Chey Tae-won / SK Group chair
Rebuke from not only customers but also the media, parliament and gov't agencies is warranted.

The telecom chief is in damage control as 250-thousand subscribers have switched to other carriers and the latest incident appears to be morphing into a bigger trust issue with the company.

Chey promised to set up a reform committee including outside experts and bolster security.

Chey Tae-won / SK Group chair
Devising a defense situation and establishing security systems are important. This is a matter of security and life.

Chey said that he did not replace his phone's USIM card but signed up for the protection service.

But he spoke sparingly regarding the issue of exempting penalty fees for subscribers switching carriers while their contract period with SK Telecom still remains.

Chey Tae-won / SK Group chair
I know that fairness and legal concerns should be reviewed. I hope a good solution comes out of board discussions.

Another issue is mounting losses for retail stores as the company suspended receiving new subscriptions from May 5.

Industry sources believe the USIM card shortage will alleviate past May 15 when large stockpiles are expected to come through.

Meanwhile Chey has not attended a hearing at the National Assembly science and ICT committee on Thursday, citing prescheduled engagements.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SK chief apologizes for hacking incident
    • 입력 2025-05-08 15:30:59
    • 수정2025-05-08 15:31:17
    News Today

[LEAD]
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has finally issued a public apology over the recent USIM hacking incident involving SK Telecom. This comes 19 days after the breach triggered concerns nationwide. But he stayed silent on key issues, including the matter of penalty fees.

[REPORT]
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has offered an apology 19 days after a major hacking incident.

He used expressions such as 'painstaking self-reflection.'

Chey Tae-won / SK Group chair
Rebuke from not only customers but also the media, parliament and gov't agencies is warranted.

The telecom chief is in damage control as 250-thousand subscribers have switched to other carriers and the latest incident appears to be morphing into a bigger trust issue with the company.

Chey promised to set up a reform committee including outside experts and bolster security.

Chey Tae-won / SK Group chair
Devising a defense situation and establishing security systems are important. This is a matter of security and life.

Chey said that he did not replace his phone's USIM card but signed up for the protection service.

But he spoke sparingly regarding the issue of exempting penalty fees for subscribers switching carriers while their contract period with SK Telecom still remains.

Chey Tae-won / SK Group chair
I know that fairness and legal concerns should be reviewed. I hope a good solution comes out of board discussions.

Another issue is mounting losses for retail stores as the company suspended receiving new subscriptions from May 5.

Industry sources believe the USIM card shortage will alleviate past May 15 when large stockpiles are expected to come through.

Meanwhile Chey has not attended a hearing at the National Assembly science and ICT committee on Thursday, citing prescheduled engagements.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 김문수-한덕수 2차 단일화 담판…김 “국민의힘 입당했어야” 한 “당장 오늘내일 결판내자”

[속보] 김문수-한덕수 2차 단일화 담판…김 “국민의힘 입당했어야” 한 “당장 오늘내일 결판내자”
이재명 ‘경제 5단체장 간담회’…민주당, “조희대 사퇴해야” 압박

이재명 ‘경제 5단체장 간담회’…민주당, “조희대 사퇴해야” 압박
검찰, 건진법사 ‘5천만 원 돈다발’ 출처 추적…지난달 한국은행 방문

검찰, 건진법사 ‘5천만 원 돈다발’ 출처 추적…지난달 한국은행 방문
“15년 뒤엔 성장률 0%로 추락”

“15년 뒤엔 성장률 0%로 추락”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.