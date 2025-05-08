[News Today] SK chief apologizes for hacking incident
[LEAD]
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has finally issued a public apology over the recent USIM hacking incident involving SK Telecom. This comes 19 days after the breach triggered concerns nationwide. But he stayed silent on key issues, including the matter of penalty fees.
[REPORT]
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has offered an apology 19 days after a major hacking incident.
He used expressions such as 'painstaking self-reflection.'
Chey Tae-won / SK Group chair
Rebuke from not only customers but also the media, parliament and gov't agencies is warranted.
The telecom chief is in damage control as 250-thousand subscribers have switched to other carriers and the latest incident appears to be morphing into a bigger trust issue with the company.
Chey promised to set up a reform committee including outside experts and bolster security.
Chey Tae-won / SK Group chair
Devising a defense situation and establishing security systems are important. This is a matter of security and life.
Chey said that he did not replace his phone's USIM card but signed up for the protection service.
But he spoke sparingly regarding the issue of exempting penalty fees for subscribers switching carriers while their contract period with SK Telecom still remains.
Chey Tae-won / SK Group chair
I know that fairness and legal concerns should be reviewed. I hope a good solution comes out of board discussions.
Another issue is mounting losses for retail stores as the company suspended receiving new subscriptions from May 5.
Industry sources believe the USIM card shortage will alleviate past May 15 when large stockpiles are expected to come through.
Meanwhile Chey has not attended a hearing at the National Assembly science and ICT committee on Thursday, citing prescheduled engagements.
