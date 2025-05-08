News Today

[News Today] Kim Jong-un urges higher shell output

[LEAD]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who recently showcased new destroyers and advanced tanks, has now visited a munitions factory to encourage artillery shell production. He revealed detailed scenes of large-scale manufacturing and highlighted production achievements, moves seen as intended to boost arms exports and deepen military cooperation with Russia.

[REPORT]
Metal cylinders of assorted sizes stand in rows.

Also visible are the barrels, pointed warheads, and artillery mounts.

North Korea released these photos of Kim Jong-un inspecting munitions factories.

N. Korean Central TV /
Kim inspected many munitions production plants. He also checked the details of production status and capacity expansion and progress in modernization.

The North Korean media reported that the production of projectiles in this factory grew four times from the average annual level and doubled the peak year record.

Kim was reportedly satisfied with the level of modernization and increased production capacity and demanded that the armaments industry produce more intelligent, high-speed and precise equipment.

It was unusual for North Korea to cite specific figures to flaunt increased ammunition production and show the production process in detail.

North Korea appears to have emphasized its capability to steadily provide artillery shells to Russia while suggesting that the country is willing to cooperate more closely with the Russian arms sector.

Prof. Lim Eul-chul / Institute for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam Univ.
The objectives to modernize, advance mechanical engineering and make it more precise are likely to lead to cooperation with Russia to strengthen the production base for high-tech military equipment, including AI technology.

However, it seems unlikely that Kim would attend Russia's Victory Day parade.

Russia announced that North Korea will send an ambassador-level official to the ceremony but added that an 'interesting meeting' will take place soon, hinting at a separate rendezvous with North Korea.

