[News Today] Probe expanded over ex-First Lady case

입력 2025-05-08 15:31:33 수정 2025-05-08 15:32:03





Prosecutors are now forensically analyzing the mobile phone of a secretary to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee. The move comes as part of their investigation into Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman known as Geon Jin, over alleged violations of the anti-graft law.



A product in red packaging with Chinese characters inscribed on the outside.



This is Tenjusan Extract, a high-priced nutritional supplement produced by an affiliate of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification better known as the Unification Church.



Prosecutors believe that the ex-director of the religious order's international headquarters, identified by his surname Yun, sent the product to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee via Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman known as Geon Jin.



They presume that the Unification Church gave the gift in order to seek business favors and facilitate its projects like the development of the Mekong River region in Cambodia.



Prosecutors obtained text messages Yun and Jeon had exchanged about the gift. Yun texted to Jeon that Kim had expressed appreciation for it. In reply, Jeon gave a positive response.



But in an interrogation by prosecutors, Jeon denied exchanging the text messages, claiming that Yun had fabricated them,



He also insisted that he had not delivered a diamond necklace nor a high-end handbag to the former First Lady.



As the two men's statement are conflicting, prosecutors are considering confronting them face to face in cross-questioning.



Prosecutors are also weighing when to summon other Unification Church figures, including Yun's wife who is also banned from leaving Korea.



In order to find out whether or not Kim had received the gifts, prosecutors are also known to have begun a digital forensic investigation of a mobile phone owned by a secretary for the former First Lady, which was secured during a raid conducted late last month.



But prosecutors have not yet summoned Kim and the secretary.



Previously, Kim denied the allegations regarding the gifts and business favor requests from the Unification Church.