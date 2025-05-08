News Today

[News Today] Probe expanded over ex-First Lady case

입력 2025.05.08 (15:31) 수정 2025.05.08 (15:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Prosecutors are now forensically analyzing the mobile phone of a secretary to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee. The move comes as part of their investigation into Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman known as Geon Jin, over alleged violations of the anti-graft law.

[REPORT]
A product in red packaging with Chinese characters inscribed on the outside.

This is Tenjusan Extract, a high-priced nutritional supplement produced by an affiliate of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification better known as the Unification Church.

Prosecutors believe that the ex-director of the religious order's international headquarters, identified by his surname Yun, sent the product to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee via Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman known as Geon Jin.

They presume that the Unification Church gave the gift in order to seek business favors and facilitate its projects like the development of the Mekong River region in Cambodia.

Prosecutors obtained text messages Yun and Jeon had exchanged about the gift. Yun texted to Jeon that Kim had expressed appreciation for it. In reply, Jeon gave a positive response.

But in an interrogation by prosecutors, Jeon denied exchanging the text messages, claiming that Yun had fabricated them,

He also insisted that he had not delivered a diamond necklace nor a high-end handbag to the former First Lady.

As the two men's statement are conflicting, prosecutors are considering confronting them face to face in cross-questioning.

Prosecutors are also weighing when to summon other Unification Church figures, including Yun's wife who is also banned from leaving Korea.

In order to find out whether or not Kim had received the gifts, prosecutors are also known to have begun a digital forensic investigation of a mobile phone owned by a secretary for the former First Lady, which was secured during a raid conducted late last month.

But prosecutors have not yet summoned Kim and the secretary.

Previously, Kim denied the allegations regarding the gifts and business favor requests from the Unification Church.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Probe expanded over ex-First Lady case
    • 입력 2025-05-08 15:31:33
    • 수정2025-05-08 15:32:03
    News Today

[LEAD]
Prosecutors are now forensically analyzing the mobile phone of a secretary to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee. The move comes as part of their investigation into Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman known as Geon Jin, over alleged violations of the anti-graft law.

[REPORT]
A product in red packaging with Chinese characters inscribed on the outside.

This is Tenjusan Extract, a high-priced nutritional supplement produced by an affiliate of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification better known as the Unification Church.

Prosecutors believe that the ex-director of the religious order's international headquarters, identified by his surname Yun, sent the product to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee via Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman known as Geon Jin.

They presume that the Unification Church gave the gift in order to seek business favors and facilitate its projects like the development of the Mekong River region in Cambodia.

Prosecutors obtained text messages Yun and Jeon had exchanged about the gift. Yun texted to Jeon that Kim had expressed appreciation for it. In reply, Jeon gave a positive response.

But in an interrogation by prosecutors, Jeon denied exchanging the text messages, claiming that Yun had fabricated them,

He also insisted that he had not delivered a diamond necklace nor a high-end handbag to the former First Lady.

As the two men's statement are conflicting, prosecutors are considering confronting them face to face in cross-questioning.

Prosecutors are also weighing when to summon other Unification Church figures, including Yun's wife who is also banned from leaving Korea.

In order to find out whether or not Kim had received the gifts, prosecutors are also known to have begun a digital forensic investigation of a mobile phone owned by a secretary for the former First Lady, which was secured during a raid conducted late last month.

But prosecutors have not yet summoned Kim and the secretary.

Previously, Kim denied the allegations regarding the gifts and business favor requests from the Unification Church.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 김문수-한덕수 2차 단일화 담판…김 “국민의힘 입당했어야” 한 “당장 오늘내일 결판내자”

[속보] 김문수-한덕수 2차 단일화 담판…김 “국민의힘 입당했어야” 한 “당장 오늘내일 결판내자”
이재명 ‘경제 5단체장 간담회’…민주당, “조희대 사퇴해야” 압박

이재명 ‘경제 5단체장 간담회’…민주당, “조희대 사퇴해야” 압박
검찰, 건진법사 ‘5천만 원 돈다발’ 출처 추적…지난달 한국은행 방문

검찰, 건진법사 ‘5천만 원 돈다발’ 출처 추적…지난달 한국은행 방문
“15년 뒤엔 성장률 0%로 추락”

“15년 뒤엔 성장률 0%로 추락”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.