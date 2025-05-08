[News Today] Measles alert for travelers to SE Asia

News Today

[LEAD]
Measles is spreading rapidly around the world. Korea is no exception. A growing number of domestic cases are being reported among travelers returning from Southeast Asia, including Vietnam.

[REPORT]
Symptoms of measles include coughing, runny nose, fever and red rashes that break out all over the body.

In Vietnam, the number of suspected patients has surpassed 70-thousand this year.

The disease which took a backseat during the pandemic is on the rise again in a global outbreak, causing an uptick in domestic patients as well.

So far this year, as of May 3, measles patients in the country numbered 52, up 1.3 fold from last year.

Around 70% of them got infected while traveling overseas to destinations such as Southeast Asian countries.

Park Young-jun / Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency
If you display fever or rashes after traveling abroad, a case of measles can be suspected.

As over 1.48 million passed through Incheon International Airport during the latest holiday period, once related statistics are compiled, patient numbers are expected to rise further.

Measles virus is transmitted through air and is generally highly contagious.

But getting vaccinated twice during childhood provides lifelong immunity.

It's found that 61% of domestic patients have never been vaccinated or are unaware of their vaccination status.

If infants 12 months or younger whose immune systems are particularly vulnerable contract measles, that can lead to complications such as pneumonia, ear infection or encephalitis.

Prof. Lee Jae-gap / Hallym Univ. Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital
Those in their 20-30s and infants under 12 months are advised to get vaccinated before going abroad.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency urges those showing symptoms of fever and rashes within three weeks of returning from a country with a measles outbreak to get examined.

