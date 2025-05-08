News Today

[News Today] Co-op programs for small preschools

입력 2025.05.08 (15:31) 수정 2025.05.08 (15:32)

[LEAD]
South Korea's rapidly declining birthrate is driving down the school-age population. In rural and fishing communities, not only are schools closing, but kindergartens are also shutting their doors. In response, a collaborative program called One Fence Kindergarten is gaining traction. Let's check it out.

[REPORT]
A playground covered with green grass.

Children wearing paper boxes over their heads play tag.

They are also busy blowing bubbles from a plastic bottle.

The kids are dressed in different uniforms.

They come from four kindergartens affiliated with elementary schools located in different townships where only one grade class exists.

Cha Eun-woo / Student at Jaereung Elementary School's kindergarten
Our kindergarten only has 12 students. It's fun to have a bigger group from other preschools.

Where should we put the carnation? [Middle!]

This is a trial project titled 'One Fence Kindergarten' underway on Jejudo Island.

It allows cooperative activities which have been impossible in joint education curricula due to the small number of students.

Gang Jin-joo / Teacher at Suwon Elementary School's kindergarten
The children look at the calendar and count how many days are left. We look forward to this day very much.

Here, children can meet friends and grow social skills, much to their parents' delight.

Park Gi-cheol / Parent
It's nice to see my child have fun, make friends and mingle.

Amid the country's accelerating low birthrate and decline in school age population, education policies are confronting related changes and subsequent tasks.

