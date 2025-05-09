2nd Kim, Han meeting ends in stalemate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Discussions on the unification of presidential candidates between Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party and independent candidate Han Duck-soo ended at a standstill today (May 8).



The second round of negotiations between the two candidates, like the first, also concluded in an hour without any progress.



First, reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.



[Report]



Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo met again just a day after their unification talks failed to reach an agreement yesterday.



Candidate Han brought up the timing of the unification, which is a key issue.



He mentioned the promise of unification made by Candidate Kim during the primary period.



[Han Duck-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "You said you would unify 22 times; that you would unify with Candidate Han Duck-soo...."]



He urged for a swift resolution.



[Han Duck-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "I'm saying let's do it right away, tonight or tomorrow morning."]



In response, Candidate Kim expressed his willingness for unification



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I have never said that I will not unify."]



But he repeatedly raised concerns regaring the way the unification negotiations were being conducted.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Doesn't this mean that you won't run a campaign, and you won't register? You're just asking me to give up my position."]



The two candidates also clashed over the so-called 'party sentiment.'



Candidate Han emphasized the party sentiment.



[Han Duck-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "Almost 87% are saying to there should be unification of our candidacies."]



Candidate Kim countered that he was the candidate elected through the primary.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "What is this, after officially nominating the candidate..."]



Amid the tense standoff, emotional reactions were also shown.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "A party that oneself hasn't even joined has decided me to be the candidate...."]



[Han Duck-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "Saying 'oneself' is very belittling...."]



Ultimately, the conversation ended after about an hour.



[Han Duck-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "Let's conclude the meeting here...."]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Alright."]



Before the meeting, the leadership of the People Power Party and some lawmakers presented bouquets to the two candidates, repeatedly urging for unification before candidate registration deadline.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



