PPP launches “preferred candidate poll”

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has ultimately begun its own unification efforts.



They have started a preferred unified candidate survey of party members and the general public, presenting their stance that they are open to changing candidates based on the results.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo has stated that he will block this with party authority.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party has launched a preference poll between candidates Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo.



This effectively marks the beginning of the final candidate selection process.



They cited that 87% of the previous party member votes supported "unification before the 11th."



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "More than 80% of party members have issued a stern order to unify, and to do so before candidate registration. Candidate Kim Moon-soo just needs to comply with this."]



They will ask party members and the general public who they believe to be the more suitable as the People Power Party candidate, and the results will be equally weighted at 50% each, similar to a primary election.



In the general public survey, a 'adverse selection prevention clause' will be applied, reflecting only responses from the People Power Party's support base and undecided voters.



They have also called for a national convention in preparation for a potential failure of unification negotiations.



This will be held at 11 AM on the candidate registration deadline, the 11th.



The party leadership's stane is that if there is a significant gap in the polls, the national committee may proceed with a decision to replace the candidate.



This is seen as an unavoidable measure in response to Candidate Kim's outright refusal to follow the unification schedule proposed by the party.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Leader Kwon Seong-dong and our party elders have begun a hunger strike urging unification. Moreover, unification was a promise made by Candidate Kim Moon-soo."]



In response to the party leadership's course of action, Candidate Kim has stated that forced unification is illegal and that he will invoke party authority to block it.



Some lawmakers have also criticized that forced candidate replacement and forced unification violate party rules and regulations and are contrary to procedural democratic principles.



The People Power Party's preferred candidate poll will be conducted until 4 PM tomorrow (May 9).



KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



