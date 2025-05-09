DP's Lee promotes economic policies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



While the People Power Party is in uproar, the Democratic Party's candidate Lee Jae-myung is focused on his campaign.



Today (May 8), he delivered a pro-business, pro-market message.



Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung attended a meeting with the heads of five business organizations. Responding to concerns that growth momentum has diminished, he emphasized that the center of economic recovery lies with businesses, highlighting the need for government support.



[Choi Tae-won/Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry: "Continuing to do things the way we have been doing them will leave us with almost no way to pick up growing...."]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "If we do not trust the expertise and capabilities of the private sector and have the government adequately support it, it will be difficult to overcome this challenging situation...."]



In response to concerns about his pledges to extend the retirement age and to adopt a 4.5-day workweek,



[Son Kyung-sik/Chairman of the Korea Employers Federation: "(The 4.5-day workweek) raises concerns that it will weaken corporate competitiveness and deepen the polarization between large, medium, and small enterprises."]



Lee promised a gradual implementation.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Were you worried that it might be implemented suddenly? That cannot happen."]



He also met with economic-focused YouTubers to target the moderate voter base.



He stated that long-term stockholders should receive tax benefits and that for real estate, expanding supply, rather than suppressing it with taxes, is the solution.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Let’s not discourage those who want to buy a house; let’s not suppress them with taxes. Let that market be."]



He mentioned that the U.S. tariff policy is aimed at raising something other than tariffs and that before discussing our cards, we need to understand what President Trump’s real card is.



On the occasion of Parents' Day, Lee pledged to gradually reduce the reduction of the basic pension for couples to ensure income security in old age.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



