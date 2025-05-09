News 9

DP continues fire against judiciary

입력 2025.05.09 (01:29)

[Anchor]

Despite the fact that candidate Lee Jae-myung's judicial risk has virtually disappeared, the Democratic Party continues to exert pressure on the judiciary.

In particular, they are focusing their fire on Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae.

They are calling for his resignation and have also announced plans for a special investigation.

Reporter Lee Soo-min has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party criticized that even with the postponement of candidate Lee Jae-myung's retrial, the judicial coup is not over yet.

They publicly pressured Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae to resign, claiming it is the only way to restore trust in the judiciary.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Democratic Party Election Committee Comprehensive Situation Room Chief: "As long as Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae remains in that position, there will be no recovery of the judiciary's independence and public trust, which has been compromised by political intervention..."]

They also demanded that all of Lee's remaining trials be postponed until after the presidential election.

[Yoon Ho-jung/Democratic Party Election Committee General Headquarters Chief: "We must remember that this is the last opportunity to resolve the controversy that the judiciary has brought upon itself."]

They held a discussion condemning the Supreme Court and revived calls for judicial reform.

They criticized the Supreme Court's retrial ruling against candidate Lee as a deliberate and hasty judgment, labeling it 'Cho Hee-dae's rebellion.'

[Choo Mi-ae/Democratic Party Member: "The judiciary and the prosecution forces stood together with vested interests, betraying the people and attempting to open the door to permanent rule..."]

They also declared their intention to push for a special investigation law targeting Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, stating that the allegations of the Supreme Court's interference in the presidential election must be clarified.

Initially, they planned to introduce the special investigation bill today (May 8) and have it processed in the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee tomorrow (May 9), but they decided to hold off on immediate introduction to observe the judiciary's self-corrective efforts.

The People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party's extensive pressure on the judiciary as an attempt to take the judiciary hostage, calling it a form of gangster-style political intimidation using legislative power.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.

