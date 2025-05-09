Election atmosphere of PPP, DP

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let's take a closer look at the presidential election atmosphere with reporter Kim Min-hyuk.



Reporter Kim, first let's discuss the People Power Party's candidate unification situation.



The leadership is ultimately pushing for a forced unification; is there a basis for this?



[Reporter]



Yes, the party leadership is citing Article 74, Section 2 of the People Power Party's constitution.



As you can see on the screen, it states, "In cases of significant reasons, the selection of the presidential candidate shall be determined by the deliberation of the election commission and the resolution of the Supreme Council."



This is the so-called 'special provision regarding candidate selection'.



The leadership of the People Power Party believes that the overwhelmingly high numbers from the party members' opinion polls fall under this 'significant reason'.



If one candidate receives overwhelming support in the preference poll, which is conducted until tomorrow (May 9), then a 'candidate replacement' could be possible.



[Anchor]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo argues that this is illegal and that he will block it with party authority?



[Reporter]



Yes, Candidate Kim's side is rebutting that Article 74, Section 2 of the party constitution pertains to the candidate selection process.



Furthermore, they are also citing the content in Article 74 of the party constitution, which states, "The presidential candidate has priority over all powers related to party affairs," claiming that this so-called 'party authority' which allows him to influence the party's decisions.



In addition, Candidate Kim's side has filed a provisional injunction to confirm his status as the presidential candidate and to halt the national convention and other proceedings.



[Anchor]



Yes, ultimately this issue will also be contested in court, but how will this situation progress from here?





[Reporter]



Let's look at the calendar for this discussion.



The leadership of the People Power Party is conducting preferred candidate polls today (May 9) and tomorrow, and has announced the convening of a national convention on the 11th, stating that this is a normal procedure to respond to any potential candidate replacement.



However, if the provisional injunction is granted, all of this will become impossible, and unification will be off the table.



[Anchor]



Now there's also something to point out on the Democratic Party's side.



They are putting intense pressure on Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, but they have postponed the proposal for a special investigation law and the filing of complaints.



What is the reason for this?



[Reporter]



Yes, the Democratic Party has decided to postpone the special investigation bill and complaint actions against Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, which they were planning to motion today.



They will also decide on whether to push for impeachment of Chief Justice Cho based on the results of the hearing scheduled for the 14th.



The reason is that the judiciary is making efforts for self-purification, so they are waiting to see the progress of the national judges' representative conference.



However, looking at the underlying reasons, despite the recent overturning of decisions, public sentiment is not negative, and the People Power Party is in a state of internal conflict due to the unification controversy. In this situation, there are concerns that excessive pressure on the judiciary could be perceived as external pressure on the judiciary.



Additionally, the trials related to Candidate Lee have been postponed, eliminating judicial risks before the presidential election, and the processing of related bills is ongoing, so it seems that major threats have diminished.



From now on, there is a sentiment that as long as they manage any unexpected variables well, they can focus on people's livelihoods and policy actions instead of excessive pressure on the judiciary that could provoke backlash from the moderate electorate.



