News 9

Election atmosphere of PPP, DP

입력 2025.05.09 (01:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Let's take a closer look at the presidential election atmosphere with reporter Kim Min-hyuk.

Reporter Kim, first let's discuss the People Power Party's candidate unification situation.

The leadership is ultimately pushing for a forced unification; is there a basis for this?

[Reporter]

Yes, the party leadership is citing Article 74, Section 2 of the People Power Party's constitution.

As you can see on the screen, it states, "In cases of significant reasons, the selection of the presidential candidate shall be determined by the deliberation of the election commission and the resolution of the Supreme Council."

This is the so-called 'special provision regarding candidate selection'.

The leadership of the People Power Party believes that the overwhelmingly high numbers from the party members' opinion polls fall under this 'significant reason'.

If one candidate receives overwhelming support in the preference poll, which is conducted until tomorrow (May 9), then a 'candidate replacement' could be possible.

[Anchor]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo argues that this is illegal and that he will block it with party authority?

[Reporter]

Yes, Candidate Kim's side is rebutting that Article 74, Section 2 of the party constitution pertains to the candidate selection process.

Furthermore, they are also citing the content in Article 74 of the party constitution, which states, "The presidential candidate has priority over all powers related to party affairs," claiming that this so-called 'party authority' which allows him to influence the party's decisions.

In addition, Candidate Kim's side has filed a provisional injunction to confirm his status as the presidential candidate and to halt the national convention and other proceedings.

[Anchor]

Yes, ultimately this issue will also be contested in court, but how will this situation progress from here?


[Reporter]

Let's look at the calendar for this discussion.

The leadership of the People Power Party is conducting preferred candidate polls today (May 9) and tomorrow, and has announced the convening of a national convention on the 11th, stating that this is a normal procedure to respond to any potential candidate replacement.

However, if the provisional injunction is granted, all of this will become impossible, and unification will be off the table.

[Anchor]

Now there's also something to point out on the Democratic Party's side.

They are putting intense pressure on Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, but they have postponed the proposal for a special investigation law and the filing of complaints.

What is the reason for this?

[Reporter]

Yes, the Democratic Party has decided to postpone the special investigation bill and complaint actions against Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, which they were planning to motion today.

They will also decide on whether to push for impeachment of Chief Justice Cho based on the results of the hearing scheduled for the 14th.

The reason is that the judiciary is making efforts for self-purification, so they are waiting to see the progress of the national judges' representative conference.

However, looking at the underlying reasons, despite the recent overturning of decisions, public sentiment is not negative, and the People Power Party is in a state of internal conflict due to the unification controversy. In this situation, there are concerns that excessive pressure on the judiciary could be perceived as external pressure on the judiciary.

Additionally, the trials related to Candidate Lee have been postponed, eliminating judicial risks before the presidential election, and the processing of related bills is ongoing, so it seems that major threats have diminished.

From now on, there is a sentiment that as long as they manage any unexpected variables well, they can focus on people's livelihoods and policy actions instead of excessive pressure on the judiciary that could provoke backlash from the moderate electorate.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Election atmosphere of PPP, DP
    • 입력 2025-05-09 01:29:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

Let's take a closer look at the presidential election atmosphere with reporter Kim Min-hyuk.

Reporter Kim, first let's discuss the People Power Party's candidate unification situation.

The leadership is ultimately pushing for a forced unification; is there a basis for this?

[Reporter]

Yes, the party leadership is citing Article 74, Section 2 of the People Power Party's constitution.

As you can see on the screen, it states, "In cases of significant reasons, the selection of the presidential candidate shall be determined by the deliberation of the election commission and the resolution of the Supreme Council."

This is the so-called 'special provision regarding candidate selection'.

The leadership of the People Power Party believes that the overwhelmingly high numbers from the party members' opinion polls fall under this 'significant reason'.

If one candidate receives overwhelming support in the preference poll, which is conducted until tomorrow (May 9), then a 'candidate replacement' could be possible.

[Anchor]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo argues that this is illegal and that he will block it with party authority?

[Reporter]

Yes, Candidate Kim's side is rebutting that Article 74, Section 2 of the party constitution pertains to the candidate selection process.

Furthermore, they are also citing the content in Article 74 of the party constitution, which states, "The presidential candidate has priority over all powers related to party affairs," claiming that this so-called 'party authority' which allows him to influence the party's decisions.

In addition, Candidate Kim's side has filed a provisional injunction to confirm his status as the presidential candidate and to halt the national convention and other proceedings.

[Anchor]

Yes, ultimately this issue will also be contested in court, but how will this situation progress from here?


[Reporter]

Let's look at the calendar for this discussion.

The leadership of the People Power Party is conducting preferred candidate polls today (May 9) and tomorrow, and has announced the convening of a national convention on the 11th, stating that this is a normal procedure to respond to any potential candidate replacement.

However, if the provisional injunction is granted, all of this will become impossible, and unification will be off the table.

[Anchor]

Now there's also something to point out on the Democratic Party's side.

They are putting intense pressure on Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, but they have postponed the proposal for a special investigation law and the filing of complaints.

What is the reason for this?

[Reporter]

Yes, the Democratic Party has decided to postpone the special investigation bill and complaint actions against Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, which they were planning to motion today.

They will also decide on whether to push for impeachment of Chief Justice Cho based on the results of the hearing scheduled for the 14th.

The reason is that the judiciary is making efforts for self-purification, so they are waiting to see the progress of the national judges' representative conference.

However, looking at the underlying reasons, despite the recent overturning of decisions, public sentiment is not negative, and the People Power Party is in a state of internal conflict due to the unification controversy. In this situation, there are concerns that excessive pressure on the judiciary could be perceived as external pressure on the judiciary.

Additionally, the trials related to Candidate Lee have been postponed, eliminating judicial risks before the presidential election, and the processing of related bills is ongoing, so it seems that major threats have diminished.

From now on, there is a sentiment that as long as they manage any unexpected variables well, they can focus on people's livelihoods and policy actions instead of excessive pressure on the judiciary that could provoke backlash from the moderate electorate.
김민혁
김민혁 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 새 교황 선출…곧 교황명 발표

[속보] 새 교황 선출…곧 교황명 발표
김문수·한덕수, 2차 담판도 ‘결렬’…‘단일화’ 입장차만 확인

김문수·한덕수, 2차 담판도 ‘결렬’…‘단일화’ 입장차만 확인
이재명 “경제 살리기 중심은 기업…주식 장기보유 세제 혜택”

이재명 “경제 살리기 중심은 기업…주식 장기보유 세제 혜택”
더 빨라진 제로 성장…<br>“2040년부터 0% 성장”

더 빨라진 제로 성장…“2040년부터 0% 성장”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.