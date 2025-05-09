Voting underway for judges' meeting

동영상 고정 취소

It is expected that the decision on whether to hold the National Conference of Judges, a meeting where representatives of each court gather to express opinions on judicial administration and judicial independence, will be made tomorrow (May 9).



Today (May 8), court representatives are conducting a vote in a group chat on social media to decide whether to hold a judges' meeting to discuss the Supreme Court procedures regarding the appeal of Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung for violating the Public Official Election Act, as wel as the Democratic Party's undermining of judicial independence. They have decided to receive opinions until 10 AM tomorrow.



Meanwhile, nine former presidents of the Korean Bar Association issued a joint statement today in opposition of the Democratic Party's proposal for a special prosecutor bill against Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, the holding of a hearing, and the push for impeachment.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!