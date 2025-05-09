Fed leaves rates unchanged

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The U.S. Federal Reserve has once again kept the interest rate unchanged despite pressure from President Trump to lower it.



This decision was made due to increased uncertainty regarding tariff policies.



Our correspondent Park Il-jung reports from New York.



[Report]



The Federal Reserve prioritizes inflation rate, which has remained stable at an average of 2.3% over the past 12 months.



The unemployment rate is at 4.2%, close to full employment.



Considering concerns about economic slowdown, it would be reasonable to lower the rates, but the benchmark rate has been held steady at 4.25 and 4.5% for the third consecutive time.



This is due to tariffs.



[Jerome Powell/Federal Reserve Chair: "If the large increases in tariffs that have been announced are sustained, they are likely to generate a rise in inflation, a slowdown in economic growth and increase in unemployment."]



The Fed is paying attention to the possibility that both inflation and unemployment could rise due to President Trump's tariff policies.



Their judgement is that interest rates cannot be raised to control inflation, nor lowered to support employment.



Fed Chair Powell expressed the difficulties of making preemptive rate decisions, mentioning tariffs 20 times and uncertainty 9 times during a press conference that lasted less than 50 minutes.



It was closer to saying they could not adjust the rates rather than that they did not adjust them.



He also mentioned the possibility of not being able to lower rates for the next year.



[Jerome Powell/Federal Reserve Chair: "It's not a situation where we can be preemptive because we actually don't know what the right response to the data will be until we see more data."]



Fed Chair Powell assessed that since tariff negotiations have now begun, it marks a new phase.



In this regard, President Trump announced via social media that he has reached a complete trade agreement with the United Kingdom, the first among major trading partners.



This is Park Il-jung reporting for KBS News from New York.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!