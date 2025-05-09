News 9

Fed leaves rates unchanged

입력 2025.05.09 (01:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The U.S. Federal Reserve has once again kept the interest rate unchanged despite pressure from President Trump to lower it.

This decision was made due to increased uncertainty regarding tariff policies.

Our correspondent Park Il-jung reports from New York.

[Report]

The Federal Reserve prioritizes inflation rate, which has remained stable at an average of 2.3% over the past 12 months.

The unemployment rate is at 4.2%, close to full employment.

Considering concerns about economic slowdown, it would be reasonable to lower the rates, but the benchmark rate has been held steady at 4.25 and 4.5% for the third consecutive time.

This is due to tariffs.

[Jerome Powell/Federal Reserve Chair: "If the large increases in tariffs that have been announced are sustained, they are likely to generate a rise in inflation, a slowdown in economic growth and increase in unemployment."]

The Fed is paying attention to the possibility that both inflation and unemployment could rise due to President Trump's tariff policies.

Their judgement is that interest rates cannot be raised to control inflation, nor lowered to support employment.

Fed Chair Powell expressed the difficulties of making preemptive rate decisions, mentioning tariffs 20 times and uncertainty 9 times during a press conference that lasted less than 50 minutes.

It was closer to saying they could not adjust the rates rather than that they did not adjust them.

He also mentioned the possibility of not being able to lower rates for the next year.

[Jerome Powell/Federal Reserve Chair: "It's not a situation where we can be preemptive because we actually don't know what the right response to the data will be until we see more data."]

Fed Chair Powell assessed that since tariff negotiations have now begun, it marks a new phase.

In this regard, President Trump announced via social media that he has reached a complete trade agreement with the United Kingdom, the first among major trading partners.

This is Park Il-jung reporting for KBS News from New York.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fed leaves rates unchanged
    • 입력 2025-05-09 01:29:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

The U.S. Federal Reserve has once again kept the interest rate unchanged despite pressure from President Trump to lower it.

This decision was made due to increased uncertainty regarding tariff policies.

Our correspondent Park Il-jung reports from New York.

[Report]

The Federal Reserve prioritizes inflation rate, which has remained stable at an average of 2.3% over the past 12 months.

The unemployment rate is at 4.2%, close to full employment.

Considering concerns about economic slowdown, it would be reasonable to lower the rates, but the benchmark rate has been held steady at 4.25 and 4.5% for the third consecutive time.

This is due to tariffs.

[Jerome Powell/Federal Reserve Chair: "If the large increases in tariffs that have been announced are sustained, they are likely to generate a rise in inflation, a slowdown in economic growth and increase in unemployment."]

The Fed is paying attention to the possibility that both inflation and unemployment could rise due to President Trump's tariff policies.

Their judgement is that interest rates cannot be raised to control inflation, nor lowered to support employment.

Fed Chair Powell expressed the difficulties of making preemptive rate decisions, mentioning tariffs 20 times and uncertainty 9 times during a press conference that lasted less than 50 minutes.

It was closer to saying they could not adjust the rates rather than that they did not adjust them.

He also mentioned the possibility of not being able to lower rates for the next year.

[Jerome Powell/Federal Reserve Chair: "It's not a situation where we can be preemptive because we actually don't know what the right response to the data will be until we see more data."]

Fed Chair Powell assessed that since tariff negotiations have now begun, it marks a new phase.

In this regard, President Trump announced via social media that he has reached a complete trade agreement with the United Kingdom, the first among major trading partners.

This is Park Il-jung reporting for KBS News from New York.
박일중
박일중 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 새 교황 선출…곧 교황명 발표

[속보] 새 교황 선출…곧 교황명 발표
김문수·한덕수, 2차 담판도 ‘결렬’…‘단일화’ 입장차만 확인

김문수·한덕수, 2차 담판도 ‘결렬’…‘단일화’ 입장차만 확인
이재명 “경제 살리기 중심은 기업…주식 장기보유 세제 혜택”

이재명 “경제 살리기 중심은 기업…주식 장기보유 세제 혜택”
더 빨라진 제로 성장…<br>“2040년부터 0% 성장”

더 빨라진 제로 성장…“2040년부터 0% 성장”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.