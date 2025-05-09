Xi, Putin stand together against U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On the occasion of Russia's Victory Day, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow.



President Xi stated that he would stand together with President Putin against unilateral bullying, which seems to be aimed at the United States.



There are suggestions that a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and President Putin may take place next month in June.



This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Beijing.



[Report]



As Chinese President Xi Jinping enters the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes him against the backdrop of the Chinese flag.



The two leaders referred to each other as 'comrades,' showing their closeness.



[Vladimir Putin/Russian President: "Our relationship is equal, mutually beneficial, and fundamentally not confrontational."]



In particular, President Putin mentioned that he is responding to neo-Nazi forces together with China, noting that the eradication of Nazi forces is the justification for the war in Ukraine.



President Xi mentioned unilateral bullying, seemingly aimed at the United States.



[Xi Jinping/Chinese President: "Faced with the international backlash of unilateralism and hegemonic bullying, China will fulfill its responsibilities (as a major power) together with Russia."]



The two leaders discussed new investment measures to deepen bilateral relations, including cooperation in the energy sector.



President Xi will also attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square tomorrow.



The Chinese military, which has sent the largest number of troops, will also march during the parade.



There are interpretations that the close ties between China and Russia, disregarding any international perception, have been facilitated by the aggressive stance of the United States.



From North Korea, a diplomatic envoy will participate in the event instead of Chairman Kim Jong-un.



There are suggestions that North Korea is planning a separate one-on-one meeting between Kim Jong-un and Putin next month to ensure that it receives clear compensation for dispatching troops to Russia.



This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting for KBS News from Beijing.



