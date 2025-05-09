N. Korea fires short-range missiles

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles today (May 8) for the first time in over two months.



Analysts suggest that North Korea, which has recently emphasized increased production capacity by unveiling military factories, conducted a weapon performance test aimed at exporting arms to Russia.



Reporter Song Geum-han reports.



[Report]



North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea from the Wonsan area.



From 8:10 AM for about an hour, various types of missiles were launched. The missiles that flew about 250 km are believed to be the KN-25 super-large multiple rocket launcher, landing on the uninhabited island 'Alsom,' which North Korea often uses as a target.



During Chairman Kim Jong-un's recent visits, completed super-large rocket launchers were showcased at a tank factory, and scenes of cylindrical barrel production were revealed at an artillery shell factory.



It appears that by repeatedly conducting launches for production and performance verification, North Korea is aiming for both domestic stockpiling and exports.



[Hong Min/Senior Researcher, Korea Institute for National Unification: "They are trying to establish a mass production system, considering the role of replenishing the stockpiles of weapons used in Russia and the aspect of selling weapons externally."]



Among the missiles launched this time, some are estimated to have flown up to about 800 km, presumed to be the KN-23 missile.



North Korea has also sent operational technicians to Russia, and it is analyzed that they are simultaneously improving performance by applying data obtained from real combat.



[Lee Sung-jun/Director of Public Affairs, Joint Chiefs of Staff: "We assess that this could be a test to inspect performance or flight stability for possible exports."]



Our military emphasized that in light of the upcoming presidential election, with some commanders currently in acting positions, they are thoroughly maintaining the readiness posture of the Korea-U.S. combined defense to prevent any misjudgment by North Korea.



This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.



