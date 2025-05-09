Secret of conclave election smoke
[Anchor]
The secret meeting to elect a new pope, the Conclave, is now in its second day, but only black smoke has been rising so far.
When will we see the white smoke that indicates a pope has been elected, and how is this color controlled? Our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin reports from the Vatican.
[Report]
After the first vote, the smoke was black.
This evening, the second smoke was also black, meaning no pope has been elected.
[Callen/Ireland Catholic believer: "We said we'd wait, however long it took, just to see the smoke. Unfortunately it was black. But we were here for it, and it's good."]
The smoke from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel is from burning the ballots.
This is a method of announcing the results of the thoroughly secret votes to the public.
In the past, they used to burn a mixture of dry and wet straw to control the color of the smoke, but this sometimes caused confusion with smoke that was neither black nor white.
Since the 2000s, a separate stove has been installed to burn chemical substances for a clearer distinction between the white and black smoke.
The white smoke, along with the ringing of bells from St. Peter's Basilica, clearly announces the election of a new pope.
[Pope Francis election announcement/2013: "Habemus Papam. (We have a pope!)"]
According to Vatican rules, there are two more votes left today.
Tomorrow, there will be a total of four votes.
As the voting is repeated several times, opinions will converge on who is suitable to be pope.
In the past 100 years, a new pope has been decided in an average of three days.
However, this time, the diversity and increased number of cardinals with voting rights could be a variable.
This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from the Vatican for KBS News.
