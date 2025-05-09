News 9

Nationwide rain forecasted

[Anchor]

Today (May 8) was clear and warm, but tomorrow (May 9) will be completely different.

Rain is forecasted nationwide.

In the southern regions and Jeju Island, you should also prepare for strong winds and heavy rain.

This is Lee Se-heum, a meteorological specialist.

[Report]

People enjoy the greenery of May, alone or with family.

With the sunny weather, the daytime temperature in Seoul rose to nearly 25 degrees.

[Choi Soo-chang/Seoul Yongsan District: "I think the weather is really nice, so I came out for a walk. I'm so happy to be out with my beautiful granddaughter. (What about your wife?) Of course, she's happy too."]

Tomorrow, rain will fall nationwide, causing daytime temperatures to drop by about 10 degrees.

A low pressure system developed in inland China is moving eastward, drawing moisture from the southern part of the Korean Peninsula.

Starting early tomorrow morning, rain will begin in Jeju Island and the southern coast, expanding nationwide by the morning.

The expected amount of rain is 10 to 40mm in the central region, including the metropolitan area, and over 80mm in the southern coast and near Jirisan Mountain.

In Jeju Island, heavy rain of over 200mm is forecasted, especially in the mountainous areas.

[Gong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "In the mountainous areas of Jeju Island and parts of the southern coast, where collision of moisture is strong, heavy rain of up to 50mm per hour is expected, accompanied by strong winds and thunder."]

Along with the heavy rain, strong winds exceeding 20 meters per second are also expected.

While concerns about wildfires may be reduced, preparations are necessary as there could be damage from landslides or facility collapses.

This rain is expected to stop in most areas by tomorrow night, but in the central region, it may continue until the day after tomorrow (May 10).

After the rain stops, cooler weather than usual is expected to continue into the weekend.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.

