Parents' Day meal for elderly

입력 2025.05.09

[Anchor]

Today (May 8) is Parents' Day, and there are still many lonely elderly people around us.

Fortunately, many of them were able to at least have a meal with others at free meal service locations.

On this meaningful day, reporter Lee Yoo-jin met with those who prepared a warm meal.

[Report]

After 10 AM, the elderly have started to arrive at the free meal service locations.

The tables inside the meal service quickly fill up with elderly patrons.

["(Enjoy your meal!) Thank you! Thank you!"]

The food prepared for Parents' Day is galbitang (beef rib soup).

A bowl of warm meat soup with freshly cooked rice is truly a gift for the elderly.

[Kim Chang-o/Chuncheon, Gangwon Province: "I live alone, so food tastes bland. The food here is really delicious, and it makes me happy."]

For the elderly who have difficulty moving and cannot come to the meal service, delivery is also provided.

The elderly that spend the whole day alone early await for this time to alleviate their loneliness and solitude.

[Sunwoo Min-ja/Chuncheon, Gangwon Province: "Oh, I’m so grateful. Who else would do this? I just come, wait, and enjoy the delicious food."]

For a full 10 years, free meal service locations have been cooking rice and soup for over a hundred elderly people every day.

While the number of visitors has increased, donations have decreased by about a third, leading to deeper concerns.

[Jeong Hae-chang/Head of Chuncheon Meal Community: "Donations have actually decreased a lot. So we need to buy ingredients to provide our elderly patrons with more abundant meals, so that’s a bit disappointing."]

Volunteers who serve a carefully prepared meal on Parents' Day hope that this kindness towards neighbors will continue next year.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-jin.

