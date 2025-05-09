News 9

Recreating faces of fallen soldiers

[Anchor]

A daughter, who lost her father during the Korean War 74 years ago, saw the image of her father for the first time today (May 8) and paid tribute with a carnation.

This is the result of a project to restore the faces of fallen national heroes.

Reporter Jo Hye-jin has the story.

[Report]

As the Korean flag was removed, the face of a 26-year-old young man was revealed.

His daughter, in her 70s, stands in front of him, tightly holding her father's portrait and cannot let go.

["Could he have closed his eyes leaving me behind?"]

Seeing her father's face for the first time in her life, she placed a carnation filled with love and remembrance.

["Thank you."]

The face of the late Private Song Young-hwan, who volunteered for the Korean War and was killed in action in March of 1951 during the battle in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, has been restored.

[Song Jae-sook/Daughter of the late Private Song Young-hwan: "When they said they saw resemblance, I felt a shiver."]

The Ministry of National Defense's Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification Team, in collaboration with the National Forensic Service, is restoring the faces of four fallen soldiers o the Korean War whose skulls were relatively well-preserved.

Private Song is the first....

His remains were excavated in 2013 and identified last October.

[Lee Gyu-sang/Director of the Central Identification Division, Ministry of National Defense: "We performed CT imaging for the skull and mandible of the remains, and restored and fixed the teeth...."]

After conducting a CT scan of the skull, the damaged areas were filled in to recreate his living face.

[Yoo Jun-yeol/Researcher at the National Forensic Service: "By sculpting the face along the contours of the skull, we complete the facial restoration as you can see."]

A national hero who left no photographs behind....

Now, his daughter has something to hold onto to remember her father.

[Song Jae-sook/Daughter of the late Private Song Young-hwan: "My father has gloriously sacrificed for the country, and he gives me this honor...."]

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

