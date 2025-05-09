Recreating faces of fallen soldiers
[Anchor]
A daughter, who lost her father during the Korean War 74 years ago, saw the image of her father for the first time today (May 8) and paid tribute with a carnation.
This is the result of a project to restore the faces of fallen national heroes.
Reporter Jo Hye-jin has the story.
[Report]
As the Korean flag was removed, the face of a 26-year-old young man was revealed.
His daughter, in her 70s, stands in front of him, tightly holding her father's portrait and cannot let go.
["Could he have closed his eyes leaving me behind?"]
Seeing her father's face for the first time in her life, she placed a carnation filled with love and remembrance.
["Thank you."]
The face of the late Private Song Young-hwan, who volunteered for the Korean War and was killed in action in March of 1951 during the battle in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, has been restored.
[Song Jae-sook/Daughter of the late Private Song Young-hwan: "When they said they saw resemblance, I felt a shiver."]
The Ministry of National Defense's Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification Team, in collaboration with the National Forensic Service, is restoring the faces of four fallen soldiers o the Korean War whose skulls were relatively well-preserved.
Private Song is the first....
His remains were excavated in 2013 and identified last October.
[Lee Gyu-sang/Director of the Central Identification Division, Ministry of National Defense: "We performed CT imaging for the skull and mandible of the remains, and restored and fixed the teeth...."]
After conducting a CT scan of the skull, the damaged areas were filled in to recreate his living face.
[Yoo Jun-yeol/Researcher at the National Forensic Service: "By sculpting the face along the contours of the skull, we complete the facial restoration as you can see."]
A national hero who left no photographs behind....
Now, his daughter has something to hold onto to remember her father.
[Song Jae-sook/Daughter of the late Private Song Young-hwan: "My father has gloriously sacrificed for the country, and he gives me this honor...."]
This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.
