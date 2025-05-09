News 9

Medal of Merit for free weddings

[Anchor]

These days, the high cost of weddings can be an obstacle for engaged couples.

There is a wedding venue that offers free weddings for young couples who are struggling financially.

Having operated the venue for 59 years, they have helped create 15,000 couples.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has the story behind this.

[Report]

The husband, who passed away two years ago, was both the officiant and photographer for the weddings held at this venue.

For over 50 years, whenever couples in financial difficulty came to them, he would help by providing free weddings.

They did not charge for the venue, dress rentals, or officiating.

[The late Baek Nak-sam/Former representative of Shinshin Wedding Hall/2012/KBS Human Theater: "Today, the commemorative photos will be taken by the officiant himself, which is a great honor for the bride and groom."]

The spirit of service, of the elderly couple wished for the happiness of the couples, has been inherited by their son.

Although it is not a glamorous or sophisticated venue, more than 15,000 couples have held their weddings here.

Currently, they only charge a minimal operating fee, including a photography fee of 200,000 won, and if that is even too much, they do not charge at all.

[Baek Nam-mun/Representative of Shinshin Wedding Hall/Son of Baek Nak-sam: "I believe it is my destiny. Since our wedding hall is a place where people who cannot afford to hold a wedding come, as long as our hall does not collapse, we will continue..."]

The government awarded the National Medal of Merit to Choi Pil-soon, the wife who dedicated her life to helping couples in need.

[Choi Pil-soon/Representative of Shinshin Wedding Hall/Wife of Baek Nak-sam: "Honey, you received a great award, but I also received a big award."]

The government explained that the award was given for contributing to the significance of wedding culture and the value of family.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

