Spotted seals returned to the wild

[Anchor]

A pair of endangered spotted seals was rescued in a state of exhaustion and released into the Garorim Bay in the West Sea last year.

Analysis of their tracking devices revealed that they have adapted well to the wild, even traveling as far as Sinuiju in North Korea, hundreds of kilometers away.

Reporter Sung Yong-hee has the details.

[Report]

As the cage opens, a seal jumps into the sea without hesitation.

The other seal soon follows, starting to swim as well.

This is the pair of spotted seals released into Garorim Bay last October.

They were rescued in a state of exhaustion along the East Coast in the spring of 2023 and underwent training for adaptation to the wild before their release.

Seven months after returning to the sea, what has happened to the seals?

The male seal, named 'Bom', reached the Northern Limit Line ten days after passing through the waters off Taean, and a month later, a signal was detected from Sinuiju in North Korea, 400 km away.

The female seal, 'Yang-yang', was tracked two days after release near Jeju Island, and the next day, she arrived at Deokjeokdo Island in Incheon before moving out to the open sea in the West Sea.

Although the signal was lost afterward, it is presumed that the tracking device's battery was depleted or it was damaged during their activities.

[Ahn Yong-rak/Director of the Diversity Division at the National Marine Biodiversity Institute: "It has been confirmed that they can move to their original habitat, and we believe they have adapted well to the wild."]

The different routes taken by the two seals are analyzed to be due to their mixing with different groups.

It is estimated that about ten spotted seals are currently residing in Garorim Bay.

Considering they are migratory animals, there is a high possibility that the two seals may reunite in Garorim Bay.

[Kwon Kyung-sook/Director of the Seosan-Taean Environmental Education Center: "The high biodiversity of Garorim Bay provides a rich food source, making it a good habitat for spotted seals."]

The spotted seals have returned to the wild in good health.

The tracking data will be used for seal ecological research and habitat conservation.

This is KBS News, Sung Yong-hee.

