News 9

Tom Cruise's 12th visit to Korea

입력 2025.05.09 (04:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It’s a film series that has continued for nearly 30 years.

The eighth installment of the movie 'Mission: Impossible' will be released next week.

The protagonist, Tom Cruise, has now surpassed sixty years of age, but he continues to perform high-difficulty action scenes himself, drawing even more attention.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the story.

[Report]

["If we want to bring the world back from the brink, we have to deal with him. (Should he choose to accept.)"]

Facing an unprecedentedly powerful enemy in the eighth mission, Ethan Hunt's team is back to uphold justice.

Over 29 year, the eighth protagonists of 'Mission: Impossible' are visiting our country.

For Tom Cruise, this is his 12th visit to Korea since 1994.

[Tom Cruise/Role of Ethan Hunt: "I'll go to places and be able to work in them, not just be a tourist but be able to work within the culture and celebrate those cultures. So that is my dream."]

With a box office revenue of 5.7 trillion won from the previous seven installments, the first release location for the eighth 'Mission: Impossible' is Korea.

[Hayley Atwell/Role of Grace: "It makes the whole experience that much more exciting for us. Thank you so much for your hospitality, and your warmth, and your kindness, and your ongoing support for our movie. Thank you."]

What stands out in the new series is the jaw-dropping extreme action.

Hanging from a spinning airplane at an altitude of 2,400 meters and diving into the ocean without any gear. All of this action was performed by 63-year-old Tom Cruise without a stunt double.

[Tom Cruise/Ethan Hunt: "Very scary to do. I'm in the plane but my imagination is like 'I wonder how long I can hang onto that wing'.... (as a joke) he was like, 'Hey do you want to do this on the side of the A400?' and I said, 'Yea, that sounds great'."]

Enjoying the pressure and responsibility of being a long-standing protagonist, Uncle Tom Cruise will meet Korean audiences through 'Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning' on the 17th.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Tom Cruise's 12th visit to Korea
    • 입력 2025-05-09 04:27:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

It’s a film series that has continued for nearly 30 years.

The eighth installment of the movie 'Mission: Impossible' will be released next week.

The protagonist, Tom Cruise, has now surpassed sixty years of age, but he continues to perform high-difficulty action scenes himself, drawing even more attention.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the story.

[Report]

["If we want to bring the world back from the brink, we have to deal with him. (Should he choose to accept.)"]

Facing an unprecedentedly powerful enemy in the eighth mission, Ethan Hunt's team is back to uphold justice.

Over 29 year, the eighth protagonists of 'Mission: Impossible' are visiting our country.

For Tom Cruise, this is his 12th visit to Korea since 1994.

[Tom Cruise/Role of Ethan Hunt: "I'll go to places and be able to work in them, not just be a tourist but be able to work within the culture and celebrate those cultures. So that is my dream."]

With a box office revenue of 5.7 trillion won from the previous seven installments, the first release location for the eighth 'Mission: Impossible' is Korea.

[Hayley Atwell/Role of Grace: "It makes the whole experience that much more exciting for us. Thank you so much for your hospitality, and your warmth, and your kindness, and your ongoing support for our movie. Thank you."]

What stands out in the new series is the jaw-dropping extreme action.

Hanging from a spinning airplane at an altitude of 2,400 meters and diving into the ocean without any gear. All of this action was performed by 63-year-old Tom Cruise without a stunt double.

[Tom Cruise/Ethan Hunt: "Very scary to do. I'm in the plane but my imagination is like 'I wonder how long I can hang onto that wing'.... (as a joke) he was like, 'Hey do you want to do this on the side of the A400?' and I said, 'Yea, that sounds great'."]

Enjoying the pressure and responsibility of being a long-standing protagonist, Uncle Tom Cruise will meet Korean audiences through 'Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning' on the 17th.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.
김상협
김상협 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

새 교황에 프레보스트 추기경…미국인 첫 교황

새 교황에 프레보스트 추기경…미국인 첫 교황
김문수·한덕수, 2차 담판도 ‘결렬’…‘단일화’ 입장차만 확인

김문수·한덕수, 2차 담판도 ‘결렬’…‘단일화’ 입장차만 확인
이재명 “경제 살리기 중심은 기업…주식 장기보유 세제 혜택”

이재명 “경제 살리기 중심은 기업…주식 장기보유 세제 혜택”
더 빨라진 제로 성장…<br>“2040년부터 0% 성장”

더 빨라진 제로 성장…“2040년부터 0% 성장”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.