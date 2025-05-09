Tom Cruise's 12th visit to Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It’s a film series that has continued for nearly 30 years.



The eighth installment of the movie 'Mission: Impossible' will be released next week.



The protagonist, Tom Cruise, has now surpassed sixty years of age, but he continues to perform high-difficulty action scenes himself, drawing even more attention.



Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the story.



[Report]



["If we want to bring the world back from the brink, we have to deal with him. (Should he choose to accept.)"]



Facing an unprecedentedly powerful enemy in the eighth mission, Ethan Hunt's team is back to uphold justice.



Over 29 year, the eighth protagonists of 'Mission: Impossible' are visiting our country.



For Tom Cruise, this is his 12th visit to Korea since 1994.



[Tom Cruise/Role of Ethan Hunt: "I'll go to places and be able to work in them, not just be a tourist but be able to work within the culture and celebrate those cultures. So that is my dream."]



With a box office revenue of 5.7 trillion won from the previous seven installments, the first release location for the eighth 'Mission: Impossible' is Korea.



[Hayley Atwell/Role of Grace: "It makes the whole experience that much more exciting for us. Thank you so much for your hospitality, and your warmth, and your kindness, and your ongoing support for our movie. Thank you."]



What stands out in the new series is the jaw-dropping extreme action.



Hanging from a spinning airplane at an altitude of 2,400 meters and diving into the ocean without any gear. All of this action was performed by 63-year-old Tom Cruise without a stunt double.



[Tom Cruise/Ethan Hunt: "Very scary to do. I'm in the plane but my imagination is like 'I wonder how long I can hang onto that wing'.... (as a joke) he was like, 'Hey do you want to do this on the side of the A400?' and I said, 'Yea, that sounds great'."]



Enjoying the pressure and responsibility of being a long-standing protagonist, Uncle Tom Cruise will meet Korean audiences through 'Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning' on the 17th.



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



