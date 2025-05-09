News 9

Lee Jung-hoo's Parents' Day surprise

입력 2025.05.09 (04:27)

[Anchor]

Recently, Lee Jung-hoo, who is bringing excitement in San Francisco, delivered a special gift to his father and KT coach, Lee Jong-beom, through KBS for Parents' Day.

What were the feelings in the son's gift?

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

In the Windy City, Lee Jung-hoo hit his fourth home run of the season, launching a chant of his name.

["Jung-hoo Lee! Jung-hoo Lee!"]

A month ago, he made a memorable play at Yankee Stadium, the symbol of American baseball, where he even tossed a ball to a fan while wearing a sparkly wig. He recently had a rare Zoom interview with KBS.

[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I’ve been doing the same things here as I did in Korea, and it seems that the camera happened to catch me that day (during the broadcast), which became a hot topic."]

Until last year, his father was with him in the U.S., but this year he has taken on the role of a KT coach, leading to their separation.

To surprise his father, we headed to Suwon, the home base of KT.

The reaction of Coach Lee Jong-beom, the Son of the Wind.

[Lee Jong-beom/KT Coach: "He hit a home run as a surprise this morning, and now this too, I’m really grateful. Is it Parents' Day? Oh, thank you very much."]

[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I know there are many other things you would have liked to do, but you went to the team regardless of the position, which was very respectable as a son. I’m keeping in mind what you always said, 'Live according to the natural order,' and I hope you live a joyful life."]

On Parents' Day, hearing the video message from the Grandson of the Wind brings tears to his eyes.

He even delivered a carnation.

[Lee Jong-beom/KT Coach: "They say it’s really hard to hit in San Francisco. Jung-hoo, if you do well according to the natural order, I think you’ll have a good season this year. Keep fighting, and thank you!"]

As a friendly father-son duo, and at times as each others' supporter, they promised to continue pursuing their dreams in both the home of baseball, the U.S., and here in Korea.

This is Park Jumi from KBS News.

