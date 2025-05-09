Highly anticipated Samsung-LG series

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This week's baseball matchup is a three-game series between LG and Samsung in Daegu.



The real power hitters will be determined, and analysts and reporters predict that Samsung has the upper hand.



Reporter Moon Young-kyu will deliver the details from the studio next door.



[Report]



Here is the scene at Daegu Samsung Lions Park, where the weekend three-game series between LG and Samsung will take place.



Compared to the largest baseball stadium in Korea, Jamsil, the outfield is relatively small.



In particular, the distance to the left and right center field at Lions Park is only 107 meters, which is very short.



Balls that would be caught as routine fly balls in Jamsil could turn into home runs in Daegu.



As the top two teams in home runs this season, Samsung and LG are expected to put on an exciting home run show.



Notably, Samsung has hit 40 out of their total 48 home runs at home, and their winning percentage at home has been significantly stronger than on the road.



On the other hand, LG, while using Jamsil as their home ground, is currently ranked second in team home runs, which means they are expected to hit more home runs in Daegu.



Now, let's take a look at the predictions from two analysts and four baseball reporters regarding the outcome of the series.



Analysts Yoo Hee-kwan and Jeon Jun-ho both predicted a slight advantage for Samsung, who are strong at home.



Analyst Yoo Hee-kwan noted the presence of Samsung's foreign starting pitcher duo, while Jeon Jun-ho pointed to the first game as a turning point, advising both teams to go all out.



KBS baseball reporters also favored Samsung with a 3 to 1 prediction.



Reporters Kim Do-hwan, Ha Mu-rim, and Lee Mu-hyeong all evaluated that Samsung performs differently at Lions Park.



Conversely, reporter Heo Sol-ji predicted that Samsung's recent poor hitting would not change even at home.



Also a key point to watch is the matchup between Samsung's Diaz, who is leading in home runs, and LG's Austin, who is aiming to become the third player ever to win the home run title at Jamsil.



In terms of the starting rotation, LG is expected to pitch Son Joo-young, Lim Chan-kyu, and Coen Wynne, while Samsung is projected to have two foreign pitchers, Jurado and Reyes, along with Choi Won-tae.



Both teams have struggled recently, each with only three wins in their last ten games, so it will be interesting to see which team can turn the tide in this series.



Meanwhile, NC, whose home ground Changwon NC Park has been indefinitely postponed for reopening, has confirmed that they will use Ulsan Munsu Baseball Stadium as their alternative home ground this season.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



