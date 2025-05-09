Lee Kang-in benched for semifinals

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



Paris Saint-Germain has reached the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in five years, defeating Arsenal without Lee Kang-in.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young.



[Report]



Arsenal's fierce attack to make up for their home loss is thwarted by goalkeeper Donnarumma.



In the 27th minute of the first half, Ruiz shook the net with a left-footed volley after chest trapping, bringing Paris Saint-Germain closer to the final.



In the 27th minute of the second half, Hakimi's additional goal effectively tilted the match, and although Arsenal's Saka scored a consolation goal, it was not enough.



With a total score of 3-1 over two legs, Paris successfully advanced to the final for the first time in five years, celebrating with a grand fireworks display.



[Luis Enrique/Paris Saint-Germain Manager: "We still have the final ahead of us, and we want to be a team worthy of that stage. We deserve to be rewarded for our efforts."]



Lee Kang-in, who remained on the bench again, became the third South Korean player to reach the UEFA Champions League final, following Park Ji-sung and Son Heung-min, but his actual participation remains uncertain.



With his position narrowing, Lee Kang-in has played only 19 minutes in this season's Champions League tournament, having been substituted in the second leg of the quarterfinals against Liverpool.



As his role in the team diminishes, rumors of a transfer to Arsenal have emerged, and analysts suggest that the likelihood of Lee Kang-in stepping onto the Champions League final stage is low.



Meanwhile, Son Heung-min did not accompany the team on the away trip for the Europa League semi-final second leg, but his foot injury has improved significantly.



[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "He has progressed. Possibility of him getting some game time on the weekend for us, but he hasn't trained with the team yet so..."]



It will be interesting to see if Tottenham, who won the first leg 3-1, can overcome Son Heung-min's injury absence and the unfamiliar artificial turf to reach the final.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!