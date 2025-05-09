Hand washing LG head coach's jinx

News 9

[Anchor]

LG's head coach Jo Sang-hyun, who has led the team to two consecutive victories in the championship series, has been wearing the same outfit for every game recently.

To maintain the winning energy, he even goes as far as to hand wash his clothes.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.

[Report]

After achieving two consecutive victories on the road, coach Jo Sang-hyun adjusts his suit once again.

The dress shirt drenched in sweat holds a unique story for coach Jo Sang-hyun.

In the first game of the championship series, where he took the initiative, coach Jo was drenched in sweat as if he had played in the match himself.

[Moon Kyung-eun/Basketball Commentator: "Take a breather and wipe off your sweat. It feels like we’re in a sauna together."]

Coach Jo wore the same black suit and pink tie for the second game as well.

With his shirt rolled up to the elbows and the same belt, he even hand-washed his underwear and socks at the away accommodation.

In the regular season, the team had 1 win and 5 losses.

However, to carry the energy from that one victory, he wore the same outfit and achieved two consecutive wins on the road.

[Jo Sang-hyun/LG Coach: "My desperation created my jinx, and the clothes I wore in the semifinals, I’ve been wearing them during this winning streak... There’s a washing machine in Changwon, so I’ll get them dry cleaned and fitted well."]

Coach Jo Sang-hyun's 'one-outfit determination' has inspired the LG players' fighting spirit.

With Tamayo scoring a total of 51 points in the first and second games, along with veteran Heo Il-young, Jung In-deok, and Yoo Gi-sang also contributing, coach Jo celebrated with an uppercut ceremony in his dress shirt.

After suffering a shocking two consecutive losses, SK desperately needs the revival of commander Kim Sun-hyung and MVP Ahn Young-jun.

[Jeon Hee-cheol/SK Coach: "(We) still have 5 games left, and we need to prepare well to have a good game on the road."]

The timing of coach Jeon Hee-cheol's surprise card Gomez is also considered a variable for victory.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

