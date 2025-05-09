News Today

[News Today] PPP survey on merger candidates

[LEAD]
The People Power Party is facing a serious internal storm over Presidential candidate unification. PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo and independent preliminary contender Han Duck-soo met again, but failed to reach an agreement. With no agreement reached, the party leadership pushed with a unification preference survey, which just wrapped up moments ago. The standoff between Kim and party leadership is reaching its peak.

[REPORT]
People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and independent preliminary presidential candidate Han Duck-soo held a second meeting to discuss unifying their candidacies.

Han first brought up the timing of the merger, a key point of contention.

Han Duck-soo / Independent preliminary pres. candidate
Kim said 22 times that he will merge with Han Duck-soo.

Kim fought back saying he is the one elected in a primary race.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
I was finalized as the official candidate, so what is all this now?

Their full conversation was made public and the meeting ended after about an hour with the two sides only confirming their differences.

Meanwhile the PPP leadership has begun a preference survey on the two candidates.

It has essentially launched a process to pick one final candidate.

Party members and the general public are asked who, of the two, is more suitable as the candidate for PPP.

Results will be reflected in a 50:50 ratio, the same as the primary.

The party has also convened a national committee to prepare against merger talks possibly falling through.

The committee will open at 11 a.m. Sunday, the final day for candidate registration.

If there's an overwhelming gap in the opinion polls, party leadership believes a decision on replacing the candidate can be approved during the national committee.

They say it's an inevitable measure because Kim Moon-soo earlier rejected a candidacy merger schedule proposed by the party.

Kwon Young-se / PPP Emergency Committee chief
Floor leader Kweon Seong-dong and senior party members have begun a hunger strike calling for a candidacy merger which by the way was Kim's pledge.

Protesting the leadership's plan, Kim vowed legal action calling a forced merger against the law.

Some lawmakers also voiced criticism saying such a move violates procedural party democracy.

Meanwhile the preference survey continued until 4 p.m. Friday.

