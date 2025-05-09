News Today

[News Today] Lee Jae-myung takes pro-business stance

[LEAD]
Meanwhile, DP Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is stepping up his economic campaign. He met with the leaders of five major economic groups and stressed that businesses are at the heart of economic recovery. He also delivered a pro-business message, making it clear he would not push ahead with the 4.5-day workweek system.

[REPORT]
Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung attended a meeting with the leaders of five major economic groups.

When the business leaders voiced their concern that the nation's growth engine is slowing down, Lee said businesses are at the center of economic recovery and promised government support.

Chey Tae-won / Chair, Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry
There's no way to grow as long as we keep doing things the way we have been doing.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
It'd be difficult to overcome this hardship if the government doesn't trust the private sector's expertise and capabilities and support the industries.

Then the economic group leaders voiced their concern about Lee's campaign pledges - extending the retirement age and implementing a 4.5 day-workweek system.

Sohn Kyung-shik / Chair, Korea Enterprises Federation
There's concern that a 4.5-day workweek system lowers corporate competitiveness and worsens the polarization among SMEs and large companies.

Lee promised a gradual introduction of the new systems.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
Are you worried it'd be implemented abruptly? There's no way I can do that.

The DP presidential candidate also met with economic YouTubers to court the moderates.

He said that those who owned stocks for a long period would be given tax benefits and real estate problems can be solved by expanding housing supply rather than imposing taxes.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
I think those who want to buy houses should not be dissuaded by slapping taxes. That market should be left alone.

He also said that the Trump administration's tariffs are aimed at raising not tariffs but something else and added that we should see what President Trump's real cards are before talking about our hands.

Meanwhile, Kim Hyun-jong, Korea's former trade representative and now Lee's foreign affairs and security aide, reportedly met with a high-ranking White House official and delivered Lee's stance that more time is needed for trade negotiation.

