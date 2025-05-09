News Today

[News Today] War Hero remembered, Daughter reunited

입력 2025.05.09 (16:36) 수정 2025.05.09 (16:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
It was Parents' Day in South Korea yesterday. And for one daughter, it became an unforgettable moment, 74 years in the making. She lost her father during the Korean War and had never seen his face, not even in a photograph. But through a recent facial reconstruction project, she was finally able to meet the face of the father she never knew.

[REPORT]
As the national flag is removed, a picture of a 26-year-old young man appears.

His daughter, who is now in her 70s holds tight onto her father's portrait, refusing to let it go.

Song Jae-sook / Daughter of late Song Young-hwan
It was probably hard for him to close his eyes leaving me behind.

Seeing her father's photo for the first time, she places a carnation representing her love and respect for him.

This portrait is a restoration of late Private First Class Song Young-hwan, who perished in a battle in Jeongseon, Gangwon-do Province in March 1951 after volunteering to fight in the Korean War.

Song Jae-sook / Daughter of late Song Young-hwan
It was thrilling to hear that I look like him.

The Ministry of National Defense's Agency for Killed-in-action Recovery and Identification and the National Forensic Service are restoring the faces of four soldiers who were killed in action in the Korean War and whose skulls have been well-preserved.

Late Private First Class Song was the first among them.

His remains were found in 2013 and identified last October.

After a CT scan of his skull was taken, the damaged parts were filled to create the image of his face during lifetime.

Yoo Jun-yeol / Researcher, National Forensic Service
When a face is sculpted along the skull contours, facial restoration becomes complete.

Until now, there had been no real-life photos of this fallen war hero.

Song Jae-sook / Daughter of late Song Young-hwan
My father has given me this honor by honorably giving his life for his country.

Now his daughter has an image of her deceased father to remember him by.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] War Hero remembered, Daughter reunited
    • 입력 2025-05-09 16:36:16
    • 수정2025-05-09 16:37:05
    News Today
[LEAD]
It was Parents' Day in South Korea yesterday. And for one daughter, it became an unforgettable moment, 74 years in the making. She lost her father during the Korean War and had never seen his face, not even in a photograph. But through a recent facial reconstruction project, she was finally able to meet the face of the father she never knew.

[REPORT]
As the national flag is removed, a picture of a 26-year-old young man appears.

His daughter, who is now in her 70s holds tight onto her father's portrait, refusing to let it go.

Song Jae-sook / Daughter of late Song Young-hwan
It was probably hard for him to close his eyes leaving me behind.

Seeing her father's photo for the first time, she places a carnation representing her love and respect for him.

This portrait is a restoration of late Private First Class Song Young-hwan, who perished in a battle in Jeongseon, Gangwon-do Province in March 1951 after volunteering to fight in the Korean War.

Song Jae-sook / Daughter of late Song Young-hwan
It was thrilling to hear that I look like him.

The Ministry of National Defense's Agency for Killed-in-action Recovery and Identification and the National Forensic Service are restoring the faces of four soldiers who were killed in action in the Korean War and whose skulls have been well-preserved.

Late Private First Class Song was the first among them.

His remains were found in 2013 and identified last October.

After a CT scan of his skull was taken, the damaged parts were filled to create the image of his face during lifetime.

Yoo Jun-yeol / Researcher, National Forensic Service
When a face is sculpted along the skull contours, facial restoration becomes complete.

Until now, there had been no real-life photos of this fallen war hero.

Song Jae-sook / Daughter of late Song Young-hwan
My father has given me this honor by honorably giving his life for his country.

Now his daughter has an image of her deceased father to remember him by.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김문수, 국민의힘 의원총회 참석…오늘 단일화 <br>여론조사 종료

김문수, 국민의힘 의원총회 참석…오늘 단일화 여론조사 종료
이재명, ‘험지’ 경북 경청 투어…민주당 “김·한 권력투쟁”

이재명, ‘험지’ 경북 경청 투어…민주당 “김·한 권력투쟁”
전국법관대표회의 26일 개최…<br>‘이재명 파기환송심’ 논란 다룰 듯

전국법관대표회의 26일 개최…‘이재명 파기환송심’ 논란 다룰 듯
의대생 8,305명 유급·46명 제적 확정…의대생 “교육부 차관 고발”

의대생 8,305명 유급·46명 제적 확정…의대생 “교육부 차관 고발”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.