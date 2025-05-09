[News Today] Free weddings for couples in need

News Today

2025.05.09

[LEAD]
There's a wedding hall that offers free ceremonies for young couples struggling financially. For 59 years, this family-run venue has hosted weddings across generations, bringing together more than 15,000 couples. What's the story behind this remarkable tradition? Here's our last story.

[REPORT]
The late Baek Nak-sam ran a wedding hall before he passed away two years ago.

He acted both as a wedding officiant and a photographer.

For over 50 years, his wife helped him hold free weddings for couples who could not afford wedding ceremonies.

Late Baek Nak-sam / Ex-CEO, Shinshin Wedding Hall (2012, KBS Screening Humanity)
The bride and the groom are honored today to have their wedding officiator personally take their wedding pictures.

Now it's the couple's son who carries on their philanthropy.

Though it's not a big or fancy wedding hall, more than 15,000 couples have tied the knot here so far.

Baek Nam-mun / CEO of Shinshin Wedding Hall (Son of late Baek Nak-sam)
I believe I was destined to do this.

Our wedding hall will be around for as long as there are couples who cannot afford wedding ceremonies without our help.

The government has endowed the national medal of merit Moknyeon to Baek's wife, Choi Pil-sun, for helping couples in need.

Choi Pil-sun / CEO of Shinshin Wedding Hall (Wife of late Baek Nak-sam)
My husband has received a medal and so have I.

The government says the medal was given for publicizing the meaning of marriage and the preciousness of family.

