News 9

All injunction requests rejected

입력 2025.05.09 (23:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Ahead of the resumption of negotiation to unify behind a single candidate, a disappointing court decision for candidate Kim Moon-soo was announced this evening (May 9).

The injunction requests to recognize his candidate status and to prevent the national committee from being convened were all dismissed.

This means that the national committee and the party convention can be held on the 11th.

Reporter Park Chan has the story.

[Report]

Presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, who is in direct conflict with the leadership of the People Power Party over the issue of candidate unification.

In response to the party leadership's call for a national committee and party convention, he filed an injunction request yesterday (May 8) in court to confirm his status as a presidential candidate.

[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party/Yesterday/KBS 'Sasa Geon Geon': "The party leadership is trying to replace the candidate through the procedure of convening a party convention. Therefore, we have submitted a request for confirmation of the presidential candidate status to the Seoul Southern District Court."]

However, just a day later, the court dismissed it.

The court stated that it dismissed Kim's request to confirm his temporary status as a presidential candidate, saying, "The People Power Party is not completely denying Kim's status."

It also ruled that "there is no need to seek this part of the request, and there is no practical benefit in seeking an injunction."

Additionally, the court dismissed the injunction request filed by the party committee chairpersons supporting Kim, which sought to prohibit the national committee and party convention.

The reason is that the agenda for the convening notice set by the People Power Party and the fact that the national committee was announced on the same date as the party convention do not constitute a significant violation of the law.

With the court's dismissal of this injunction, the People Power Party can hold the national committee and party convention as originally planned, aimed at unifying candidate Kim and independent preliminary candidate Han Duck-soo.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • All injunction requests rejected
    • 입력 2025-05-09 23:42:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

Ahead of the resumption of negotiation to unify behind a single candidate, a disappointing court decision for candidate Kim Moon-soo was announced this evening (May 9).

The injunction requests to recognize his candidate status and to prevent the national committee from being convened were all dismissed.

This means that the national committee and the party convention can be held on the 11th.

Reporter Park Chan has the story.

[Report]

Presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, who is in direct conflict with the leadership of the People Power Party over the issue of candidate unification.

In response to the party leadership's call for a national committee and party convention, he filed an injunction request yesterday (May 8) in court to confirm his status as a presidential candidate.

[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party/Yesterday/KBS 'Sasa Geon Geon': "The party leadership is trying to replace the candidate through the procedure of convening a party convention. Therefore, we have submitted a request for confirmation of the presidential candidate status to the Seoul Southern District Court."]

However, just a day later, the court dismissed it.

The court stated that it dismissed Kim's request to confirm his temporary status as a presidential candidate, saying, "The People Power Party is not completely denying Kim's status."

It also ruled that "there is no need to seek this part of the request, and there is no practical benefit in seeking an injunction."

Additionally, the court dismissed the injunction request filed by the party committee chairpersons supporting Kim, which sought to prohibit the national committee and party convention.

The reason is that the agenda for the convening notice set by the People Power Party and the fact that the national committee was announced on the same date as the party convention do not constitute a significant violation of the law.

With the court's dismissal of this injunction, the People Power Party can hold the national committee and party convention as originally planned, aimed at unifying candidate Kim and independent preliminary candidate Han Duck-soo.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.
박찬
박찬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 국민의힘, 대선 후보 재선출 절차 돌입

[속보] 국민의힘, 대선 후보 재선출 절차 돌입
김문수-한덕수 2차 단일화 실무 협상도 결렬…<br>‘역선택 방지 조항’ 이견 못 좁혀

김문수-한덕수 2차 단일화 실무 협상도 결렬…‘역선택 방지 조항’ 이견 못 좁혀
경북 찾은 이재명 “색깔 중요치 않아…사법부, 신뢰 깨지 말아야”

경북 찾은 이재명 “색깔 중요치 않아…사법부, 신뢰 깨지 말아야”
전국 법관 회의 소집…사법 신뢰·재판독립 논의

전국 법관 회의 소집…사법 신뢰·재판독립 논의
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.