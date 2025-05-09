All injunction requests rejected

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ahead of the resumption of negotiation to unify behind a single candidate, a disappointing court decision for candidate Kim Moon-soo was announced this evening (May 9).



The injunction requests to recognize his candidate status and to prevent the national committee from being convened were all dismissed.



This means that the national committee and the party convention can be held on the 11th.



Reporter Park Chan has the story.



[Report]



Presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, who is in direct conflict with the leadership of the People Power Party over the issue of candidate unification.



In response to the party leadership's call for a national committee and party convention, he filed an injunction request yesterday (May 8) in court to confirm his status as a presidential candidate.



[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party/Yesterday/KBS 'Sasa Geon Geon': "The party leadership is trying to replace the candidate through the procedure of convening a party convention. Therefore, we have submitted a request for confirmation of the presidential candidate status to the Seoul Southern District Court."]



However, just a day later, the court dismissed it.



The court stated that it dismissed Kim's request to confirm his temporary status as a presidential candidate, saying, "The People Power Party is not completely denying Kim's status."



It also ruled that "there is no need to seek this part of the request, and there is no practical benefit in seeking an injunction."



Additionally, the court dismissed the injunction request filed by the party committee chairpersons supporting Kim, which sought to prohibit the national committee and party convention.



The reason is that the agenda for the convening notice set by the People Power Party and the fact that the national committee was announced on the same date as the party convention do not constitute a significant violation of the law.



With the court's dismissal of this injunction, the People Power Party can hold the national committee and party convention as originally planned, aimed at unifying candidate Kim and independent preliminary candidate Han Duck-soo.



This is KBS News, Park Chan.



