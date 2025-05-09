Rift among PPP candidates deepens

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo, who emerged from the party meeting, has been fulfilling his schedule as a presidential candidate.



Candidate Han Duck-soo lashed out, accusing Candidate Kim of lying as if it were part of his daily routine.



This report is by reporter Kim Yoo-dae.



[Report]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo, who seemed to leave the door open for a third meeting with Candidate Han Duck-soo by canceling his schedule in Yeongnam, visited the Gyeonggi Provincial Party's election committee launch ceremony, leaving the lawmakers behind at the party meeting.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "In the presidential election, I, Kim Moon-soo, will raise the flag of victory."]



Candidate Kim also announced security pledges aimed at traditional conservative voters, including the development of nuclear-powered submarines.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Peace without strong deterrence is fake peace. I, Kim Moon-soo, will protect true peace based on the trust between South Korea and the United States."]



Candidate Han Duck- soo , who had expressed hope for a breakthrough in unification and described today (May 9) as a critical juncture, began making his case through media interviews.



He criticized Candidate Kim for changing his stance, stating that during the primary, he specified the completion of unification by the candidate registration start date of May 10.



[Han Duck-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "What good will come from a politics where one lies as if it were part of his daily routine for the country and the people?"]



He also showed skepticism about the unification discussions.



[Han Duck-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "I think it is meaningless to discuss unification with someone who does not keep promises."]



The positions on the court's decision to dismiss the injunction also differed.



Candidate Kim's side claimed that the court clearly recognized his candidate status, while Candidate Han's side stated that the important thing is winning the presidential election and that they are calmly observing the situation.



As the emotional rift between the two candidates deepens, negotiations were finally resumed late in the evening after the court's dismissal decision.



KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.



