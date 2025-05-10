Lee reaches out to Gyeongbuk voters

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung visited Gyeongbuk Province today (May 9).



He appealed to voters to choose based on individuals rather than colors.



Regarding the convening of the National Judges' Representatives Council, he stated that it is part of the process of resolving issues and emphasized that the trust of the people must not be broken.



Reporter Won Dong-hee reports.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung has begun a two-day listening tour in the Yeongnam region.



After visiting Yeongju and Yecheon on the 4th, he returned to Gyeongbuk just five days later.



Candidate Lee urged voters to prioritize loyalty and competence over colors or regional ties.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "We are not electing a king. We are choosing a servant who will work hard for us. Please choose someone who will do a good job, it doesn't have to be Lee Jae-myung."]



He stated that the ongoing insurrection will be resolved with a change of government.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(If the servant) betrays the master, harms the master, and tries to take the master's place, it is not something that can be resolved with a scolding; they must be ousted."]



Regarding the controversy surrounding the Supreme Court's remand ruling and the convening of the National Judges' Representatives Council, he assessed it as part of the process of resolving issues.



He emphasized that while the judiciary is the last bastion of democracy, it must not break the trust of the people in response to calls within the party for Chief Justice Jo Hee-de to resign.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "What would happen if the last bastion self-destructs or if the guns of the last bastion are aimed at us? It must be fixed."]



He also announced disaster response pledges.



He stated that the government will strengthen its responsibility in responding to disasters such as wildfires and ground subsidence, and will take proactive measures against flooding from heavy rains.



He promised to ensure the safety of firefighters through the introduction of advanced equipment.



Candidate Lee will continue to listen to public sentiment in the Gyeongnam region tomorrow (May 10).



KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



