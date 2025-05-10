News 9

[Opinion Poll] ② PPP’s sole candidate

입력 2025.05.10

[Anchor]

We asked who should be unified between Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo, the two candidates involved in the unification pains.

When considering all respondents, many answered Kim Moon-soo, but when narrowing it down to the support base of the People Power Party and the undecided voters, Han Duck-soo was ahead.

Next, we have reporter Lee Hee-yeon.

[Report]

We asked whether Kim Moon-soo and Han Duck-soo need to unify as candidates.

48% said it is necessary, while 39% said it is not necessary.

When limited to the support base of the People Power Party and undecided voters, the response that unification is necessary was overwhelming at 80%.

When asked who should be the unified candidate, Kim Moon-soo received 47%, while Han Duck-soo received 33%.

Looking separately at the support base of the People Power Party and undecided voters, the results changed to Kim Moon-soo at 33% and Han Duck-soo at 53%.

Among the Democratic Party supporters, Kim Moon-soo received 60% and Han Duck-soo 13%.

We also asked about various current issues.

Regarding the Supreme Court ruling on candidate Lee Jae-myung, 49% said it was a 'wrong ruling', while 43% said it was a 'correct ruling'.

64% responded that the Supreme Court ruling did not affect their choice of presidential candidate, which is twice as many as those who said it did have an effect, and more than half had a negative evaluation of Han Duck-soo's pledge to 'complete his term three years after promoting constitutional amendment'.

In terms of party support, the Democratic Party stands at 41%, while the People Power Party is at 32%, showing a 9% point difference.

The gap has widened compared to two weeks ago and four weeks ago.

This opinion poll was commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research from May 6 to May 8, targeting men and women aged 18 and older nationwide, with a final respondent count of 3,000 and a margin of error of ±1.8% at a 95% confidence level.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

