[Exclusive] Car fraud and theft probe

입력 2025.05.10 (00:32)

[Anchor]

The police have launched an investigation into a group that deceived people by offering free mobile car washes under the pretense of a grand opening event and then stole their vehicles.

This new type of crime, which combines fraud and theft, requires special attention.

This is a report by reporter Hwang Da-ye.

[Report]

A man is taking pictures of vehicles parked in an apartment complex.

After driving for over four hours, he briefly stops on a rural road to greet an acquaintance.

["I’ll be right back."]

This time, another man approaches with tools and removes the rear antenna in a familiar manner.

The man calmly disassembles the car and takes out parts, but it turns out he is not the owner of the vehicle.

The actual owners were a couple who had entrusted their car for a "free car wash" through a second-hand trading app the night before.

They didn’t suspect much because it was advertised as a "grand opening event," but when morning came, the company stopped all communication.

[Stolen vehicle owner: "They said they were offering free steam detailing because they were opening a new shop. I heard that mobile car washes often promote like this."]

After realizing the theft, the victims reported it to the police and were able to find their stolen car about 300 km away in Ham-an, Gyeongnam Province.

However, the vehicle's GPS and black box had all been removed.

[Stolen vehicle owner: "'I thought they just moved it outside for a moment. Who would steal it?' That was my first thought, and then I thought it was a dream."]

The black box footage captured the man who disassembled the car removing the license plate from another vehicle and loading it onto a large truck.

Additional damages are expected, and since this is a 'new method' that combines theft and fraud, caution is advised.

[Kwak Dae-kyung/Professor at Dongguk University College of Police and Criminal Justice: "Previously, there were cases where entire parked vehicles were stolen, but recently, such organizations have become more meticulous and technical...."]

The police have apprehended one member of the group and are tracking the remaining suspects.

This is Hwang Da-ye from KBS News.

