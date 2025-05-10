Kim clashes with PPP interim leader

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After the court's decision, there have been attempts to resume unification negotiations, but as of today (May 9) afternoon, candidate Kim Moon-soo remained firm.



At the party's general meeting, he strongly expressed his refusal to unify.



The leadership, which had hoped for a change in stance, expressed disappointment, and some lawmakers tried to stop candidate Kim as he walked out.



This is a report by reporter Lee Ye-jin.



[Report]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo attended the party's general meeting six days after being confirmed as the presidential candidate.



The atmosphere started off friendly.



The party leadership apologized for their harsh remarks, calling candidate Kim an icon of integrity.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "In the process of expressing a strong desire for unification, I made some rather extreme remarks towards the candidate. I sincerely apologize to you here."]



Candidate Kim made a heart shape with his arms.



[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "Really, I love you all."]



However, the mood quickly soured as he directly criticized the leadership's push for unification.



[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "I believe this attempt is illegal and an anti-democratic act that undermines the democratic order. Please stop it immediately."]



He made it clear that he has no intention of unifying with independent candidate Han Duck-soo.



[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "This is merely an effort to oust Kim Moon-soo and make the independent candidate our party's presidential candidate. Therefore, I cannot agree to it."]



The party leadership expressed their discontent with his unexpected remarks.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee of the People Power Party: "This is very disappointing. Someone aspiring to become a greater leader must also know how to sacrifice their personal interests."]



Chairman Kwon left the general meeting room.



["Mr. Candidate, please listen before you walk out."]



Despite the lawmakers' attempts to dissuade him, candidate Kim also stormed out.



["The floor leader is coming out, just a moment. Just a moment…."]



Candidate Kim announced that he would appoint former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who left the party after failing to win the primary, as the permanent campaign chair, but that fell through as former Mayor Hong declined the position.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!