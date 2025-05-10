News 9

Gadeokdo Airport project in crisis

입력 2025.05.10 (01:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The construction project for the new airport on Gadeokdo Island in Busan is facing another crisis.

The government and the preferred negotiation partner, the Hyundai Construction Consortium, have decided to suspend the contract after showing differences over the construction period.

The government will need to find a new construction company, but that does not seem easy.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.

[Report]

The Gadeokdo new airport aims to open by the end of 2029.

Initially, the goal was to open in 2035, but the timeline was moved up to attract the Busan Expo.

Last year, it seemed progress was being made when the Hyundai Construction Consortium was selected as the preferred negotiation partner, but the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced yesterday (May 8) that the contract would be suspended.

The issue was the construction period.

The government proposed 7 years.

Hyundai Construction insists that 9 years are needed.

[Hyundai Construction official/Voice Altered: "As a result of the basic design, the difficulty of construction is quite high, as we need to stabilize weak ground that reaches up to 60 meters."]

The Gadeokdo new airport has been pushed and canceled repeatedly for over 20 years.

Massive construction costs, low economic feasibility, and difficulties in construction have been pointed out as issues.

About 60% of the airport area will be created by filling in the sea.

This time, Hyundai Construction has expressed the need for a longer construction period due to the construction of breakwaters to block high waves reaching up to 12 meters and the stabilization of weak ground.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to verify the basic design submitted by Hyundai Construction and consult experts to discuss an appropriate construction period.

After that, it seems they will proceed with a re-bidding process to select a construction company.

However, since the previous competitive bidding process was converted to a negotiated contract after failing four times, significant difficulties are expected in selecting a new construction company as well.

This is Yoon Ah-rim from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gadeokdo Airport project in crisis
    • 입력 2025-05-10 01:21:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

The construction project for the new airport on Gadeokdo Island in Busan is facing another crisis.

The government and the preferred negotiation partner, the Hyundai Construction Consortium, have decided to suspend the contract after showing differences over the construction period.

The government will need to find a new construction company, but that does not seem easy.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.

[Report]

The Gadeokdo new airport aims to open by the end of 2029.

Initially, the goal was to open in 2035, but the timeline was moved up to attract the Busan Expo.

Last year, it seemed progress was being made when the Hyundai Construction Consortium was selected as the preferred negotiation partner, but the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced yesterday (May 8) that the contract would be suspended.

The issue was the construction period.

The government proposed 7 years.

Hyundai Construction insists that 9 years are needed.

[Hyundai Construction official/Voice Altered: "As a result of the basic design, the difficulty of construction is quite high, as we need to stabilize weak ground that reaches up to 60 meters."]

The Gadeokdo new airport has been pushed and canceled repeatedly for over 20 years.

Massive construction costs, low economic feasibility, and difficulties in construction have been pointed out as issues.

About 60% of the airport area will be created by filling in the sea.

This time, Hyundai Construction has expressed the need for a longer construction period due to the construction of breakwaters to block high waves reaching up to 12 meters and the stabilization of weak ground.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to verify the basic design submitted by Hyundai Construction and consult experts to discuss an appropriate construction period.

After that, it seems they will proceed with a re-bidding process to select a construction company.

However, since the previous competitive bidding process was converted to a negotiated contract after failing four times, significant difficulties are expected in selecting a new construction company as well.

This is Yoon Ah-rim from KBS News.
윤아림
윤아림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, 대선 후보 재선출 절차 돌입

국민의힘, 대선 후보 재선출 절차 돌입
김문수-한덕수 2차 단일화 실무 협상도 결렬…‘역선택 방지 조항’ 이견 못 좁혀

김문수-한덕수 2차 단일화 실무 협상도 결렬…‘역선택 방지 조항’ 이견 못 좁혀
경북 찾은 이재명 “색깔 중요치 않아…사법부, 신뢰 깨지 말아야”

경북 찾은 이재명 “색깔 중요치 않아…사법부, 신뢰 깨지 말아야”
전국 법관 회의 소집…사법 신뢰·재판독립 논의

전국 법관 회의 소집…사법 신뢰·재판독립 논의
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.