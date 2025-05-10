Putin and Xi at Victory Day parade

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Moscow, Russia, a Victory Day parade commemorating the victory in World War II was held.



Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping sat side by side, showcasing their close ties.



President Putin was also seen meeting separately with a delegation from North Korea.



Our correspondent Jo Bit-na reports.



[Report]



More than 11,000 people gathered in Moscow's Red Square.



As the Chinese military appeared at the parade, President Xi Jinping stood up to greet them.



Among the 13 countries participating in the parade, China sent the largest contingent.



President Putin arranged for President Xi Jinping to sit right next to him, showing respect, and the two leaders were frequently seen conversing.



It seemed that President Putin was also considering the North Korean military that was deployed, as he praised the participants in the Ukraine war.



[Vladimir Putin/Russian President: "Truth and justice are on our side. The entire country, society, and all citizens support the participants of the 'special military operation' (the Ukraine war)."]



Through previous summits, Russia and China have voiced a unified stance on the North Korea issue, stating that "coercion and military pressure on North Korea must be stopped and resolved diplomatically."



A delegation from the North Korean military was also invited to observe the parade.



President Putin shook hands with each member of the North Korean military delegation, including Ambassador to Russia Shin Hong-chul and Deputy Chief of General Staff Kim Yong-bok.



[Vladimir Putin/Russian President: "I wish health, blessings, and good fortune to all your warriors."]



[Kim Yong-bok/Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Korean People's Army: "I express my gratitude for the President's high evaluation."]



As U.S.-mediated peace negotiations for the Ukraine war remain stalled, there are assessments that Russia is showcasing its strength by holding a large-scale parade inviting friendly nations like China and North Korea.



This is Jo Bit-na from KBS News in Berlin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!