India-Pakistan tensions rise

[Anchor]

The military conflict between two countries, India and Pakistan, which are effectively considered nuclear powers, is escalating.

After exchanging missiles two days ago, they continue to retaliate against each other.

Our correspondent Jung Yoon-seop reports.

[Report]

On the night of May 8, local time, above Indian-administered Kashmir.

Amid ongoing gunfire, red projectiles are also observed.

India claims that it has neutralized drone and missile attacks from Pakistan.

[Biomika Singh/Indian Air Force Spokesperson: "The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks."]

Pakistan, on the other hand, denied any drone attacks, asserting that 29 Indian drones crossed into its territory, of which 28 were neutralized.

Since India launched missile attacks on the Pakistani-administered Kashmir region on May 7, retaliatory strikes between the two countries have been repeatedly occurring.

[Ishaq Dar/Pakistani Foreign Minister: "Inside its territory and violating its airspace. Pakistan reserves the right to respond to India at a time, place, and manner of its choosing."]

So far, it has been reported that 44 civilians have died and over 100 have been injured on both sides.

As fears grow that the conflict could escalate into a full-scale war, residents in the border areas have begun to flee.

[Bhuti Ram/Fleeing Resident: "How can we sleep? When there are explosions, it feels like our ears are bursting. The children scream and cry."]

The military clashes between these two effectively nuclear-armed countries are drawing global concern.

Both India and Pakistan do not want to escalate the situation further, but at the same time, they seem unwilling to stop their attacks first, leading to ongoing tensions.

This is Jung Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.

