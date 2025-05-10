8,300 medical students held back

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A large-scale disciplinary action has been confirmed against medical students nationwide who have not returned to classes.



More than 8,000 students will be failed, and over 40 will be expelled entirely.



The medical student organization has strongly protested by reporting the Vice Minister of Education and others to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



Go Ah-reum reports.



[Report]



A total of 46 medical students have been confirmed for expulsion due to more than a month of unexcused absences.



The largest number, 32 students, are from CHA University, with students from Inje University and Eulji University also facing expulsion.



[Medical Student/Voice Altered: "There were many students who wanted to attend classes, but it seems that certain students were making calls to persuade them. They suggested that it would be better to show resolve by refusing classes…."]



A mass failure has also become a reality.



Over 8,300 students, 42% of all medical students, will have to retake their current year's courses next semester or next year.



Some universities, where failing pre-med students is not possible according to school regulations, have confirmed academic warning measures for over 3,000 students.



The total number of medical students subject to disciplinary action is over 11,000.



The return rate to classes has risen to about 34%.



As large-scale failures and expulsions have been confirmed, the medical student organization has reported the Vice Minister of Education and others to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



They argue that despite having taken a legitimate leave of absence, the government pressured schools to effectively force disciplinary actions.



[Lee Seon-woo/Chairman of the Medical Student Association Emergency Response Committee: "It’s not that we are refusing education, but we are in a situation where we cannot receive it, and we need to clearly hold accountable for the disruption…."]



The Ministry of Education estimates that next year's first-year medical students will number over 6,000.



Amid unprecedented disruptions, some universities plan to allow the 2026 freshmen to attend classes before their seniors.



More than half of the 1,300 fourth-year students, who need to take the national medical examination early next year, will be failed, indicating that the medical gap will continue into next year.



This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!