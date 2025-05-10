News 9

Tottenham advances to final

입력 2025.05.10 (01:41) 수정 2025.05.10 (01:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Tottenham has advanced to the Europa League final by defeating Bode, giving Son Heung-min another chance to win his first professional title.

The final opponent is Manchester United, and will the recovering Son Heung-min be able to soar spectacularly in the final?

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

Tottenham overcame Bode's artificial turf, known as the graveyard of visiting teams, with set pieces.

Although Son Heung-min was absent, Solanke stepped up as the hero in the 63rd minute.

Luck was also on their side.

A misdirected cross from Pedro Porro went straight into the goal, effectively sealing the match.

With a total score of 5-1 over two legs, Tottenham will face Manchester United, who advanced by defeating Bilbao, for the championship trophy.

Coincidentally, both teams are struggling in the Premier League, but Coach Postecoglou has engaged in a war of nerves, urging not to compare with Manchester United.

[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "I don't care. Why do I care what Man United think. Why is that relevant to me? Okay? So, ask the Manchester United manager. Me? I've said it all along that this is important."]

For Son Heung-min, who has always shed tears of frustration at the brink of victory, the Europa League final is an opportunity he cannot miss.

Since his days as a promising 18-year-old, he has shown a special attachment to the Europa League ball, even choosing it over the Champions League ball.

["I think if I hug a soccer ball while I sleep, I can dream about soccer. I love soccer so much."]

Having only tasted the joy of victory in his dreams, Son Heung-min now faces a golden opportunity to shake off the burden of being titleless after 15 years in his professional career. This may be the chance of a lifetime.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Tottenham advances to final
    • 입력 2025-05-10 01:41:54
    • 수정2025-05-10 01:42:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

Tottenham has advanced to the Europa League final by defeating Bode, giving Son Heung-min another chance to win his first professional title.

The final opponent is Manchester United, and will the recovering Son Heung-min be able to soar spectacularly in the final?

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

Tottenham overcame Bode's artificial turf, known as the graveyard of visiting teams, with set pieces.

Although Son Heung-min was absent, Solanke stepped up as the hero in the 63rd minute.

Luck was also on their side.

A misdirected cross from Pedro Porro went straight into the goal, effectively sealing the match.

With a total score of 5-1 over two legs, Tottenham will face Manchester United, who advanced by defeating Bilbao, for the championship trophy.

Coincidentally, both teams are struggling in the Premier League, but Coach Postecoglou has engaged in a war of nerves, urging not to compare with Manchester United.

[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "I don't care. Why do I care what Man United think. Why is that relevant to me? Okay? So, ask the Manchester United manager. Me? I've said it all along that this is important."]

For Son Heung-min, who has always shed tears of frustration at the brink of victory, the Europa League final is an opportunity he cannot miss.

Since his days as a promising 18-year-old, he has shown a special attachment to the Europa League ball, even choosing it over the Champions League ball.

["I think if I hug a soccer ball while I sleep, I can dream about soccer. I love soccer so much."]

Having only tasted the joy of victory in his dreams, Son Heung-min now faces a golden opportunity to shake off the burden of being titleless after 15 years in his professional career. This may be the chance of a lifetime.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, 대선 후보 재선출 절차 돌입

국민의힘, 대선 후보 재선출 절차 돌입
김문수-한덕수 2차 단일화 실무 협상도 결렬…‘역선택 방지 조항’ 이견 못 좁혀

김문수-한덕수 2차 단일화 실무 협상도 결렬…‘역선택 방지 조항’ 이견 못 좁혀
경북 찾은 이재명 “색깔 중요치 않아…사법부, 신뢰 깨지 말아야”

경북 찾은 이재명 “색깔 중요치 않아…사법부, 신뢰 깨지 말아야”
전국 법관 회의 소집…사법 신뢰·재판독립 논의

전국 법관 회의 소집…사법 신뢰·재판독립 논의
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.