Tottenham advances to final

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tottenham has advanced to the Europa League final by defeating Bode, giving Son Heung-min another chance to win his first professional title.



The final opponent is Manchester United, and will the recovering Son Heung-min be able to soar spectacularly in the final?



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



Tottenham overcame Bode's artificial turf, known as the graveyard of visiting teams, with set pieces.



Although Son Heung-min was absent, Solanke stepped up as the hero in the 63rd minute.



Luck was also on their side.



A misdirected cross from Pedro Porro went straight into the goal, effectively sealing the match.



With a total score of 5-1 over two legs, Tottenham will face Manchester United, who advanced by defeating Bilbao, for the championship trophy.



Coincidentally, both teams are struggling in the Premier League, but Coach Postecoglou has engaged in a war of nerves, urging not to compare with Manchester United.



[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "I don't care. Why do I care what Man United think. Why is that relevant to me? Okay? So, ask the Manchester United manager. Me? I've said it all along that this is important."]



For Son Heung-min, who has always shed tears of frustration at the brink of victory, the Europa League final is an opportunity he cannot miss.



Since his days as a promising 18-year-old, he has shown a special attachment to the Europa League ball, even choosing it over the Champions League ball.



["I think if I hug a soccer ball while I sleep, I can dream about soccer. I love soccer so much."]



Having only tasted the joy of victory in his dreams, Son Heung-min now faces a golden opportunity to shake off the burden of being titleless after 15 years in his professional career. This may be the chance of a lifetime.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!