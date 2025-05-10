Rising star in short track

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Seventeen-year-old short track prodigy Lim Jong-eon confidently secured the top spot in the recent national selection competition, earning a spot at the Milan Winter Olympics by surpassing his older competitors.



What is the secret behind his success?



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.



[Report]



This is the shocking race of 17-year-old Lim Jong-eon from the national team selection competition.



With four laps remaining, he executed an explosive sprint to successfully overtake on the outside lane, widening the gap with other competitors and winning the 1,500m race.



The overwhelming speed that even gold medalist Park Ji-won from Hangzhou could only watch.



It was an incredible race that would be impossible without strong physical strength, and it earned him the ticket to Milan.



[Lim Jong-eon/Short Track National Team: "I felt relieved that the good results came from my thorough preparation. It’s starting to feel real now."]



His high school has hung a banner in his honor, and he is currently experiencing fame with a flood of interview requests.



["I think I'm getting a little more used to the (camera)."]



Although it seems like the emergence of a 'surprise star', Lim Jong-eon has gone through significant growing pains.



During middle school, he underwent surgeries on both feet due to injuries and dedicated a year and a half to rehabilitation.



["I felt a great sense of loss and had thoughts of giving up, but I told myself, 'Get your mental game back and do well; if you get through this time well, a great reward will come to you...'."]



Lim Jong-eon, whose speed is already recognized at a world-class level, aims to become a symbol of short track.



He is determined to bring a fresh breeze to the struggling Korean men's short track team, which faced difficulties last season due to the naturalization of ace players and controversy.



["'This athlete has a good character and great skills. I will work harder to become a player that comes to mind when people think of short track.']



["My name is Lim Jong-eon. Please remember me well in the future. Fighting!"]



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



